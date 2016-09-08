Backlash over 'sexist' ads with body-painted models for spring racing carnival

When Australia's Racing Victoria conceived its new advertising campaign, which features models wearing nothing but body paint on their torsos, they knew they would set a few tongues wagging.

But the campaign, dubbed "In Full Bloom", has received some criticism for being sexist and objectifying women.

"It is using women as naked sexual objects in an industry that is renowned for its sexism," writes Lisa Carey on the spring racing carnival Facebook page, which is managed by Racing Victoria.

"If you were to celebrate sport, then surely you would celebrate women in sport, not as sexual objects. Not good enough in 2016."

Another commenter wrote: "Last year when a female jockey revealed that the industry was sexist, it was big news.

"Most industries would tread carefully after such acquisitions. But your marketing department has paid for a campaign showing two female models topless with just paint covering them.

"Is that brave, or dumb or just plain sexist?"

Last November, following Michelle Payne's Melbourne Cup win, the jockey raised the issue of chauvinism in the sport.

Other critics of the advertising campaign called out the inequality of having the women in body paint and the men in suits.

However, other posters appeared to take the campaign more lightheartedly.

"The hottest accessories for racing this year are painted breasts!" wrote one commenter.

Racing Victoria has been contacted for a response to the criticisms of its campaign, which has appeared on Fairfax Media websites.

The looks were created by Adelaide-based make-up artist Amanda Nash, who specialises in body paint work and has painted artists in Grammy-award winning music videos.

It is understood Racing Victoria wanted an edgier campaign this year to cut through the cluttered digital media space.

Racing Victoria's chief commercial officer, Jane Ballantyne, said that the campaign was "innovative and artistic" and was intended to show the carnival "in a way that's never been seen before".

"Created by an award-winning design team, the campaign is highlighted by on-trend floral wallpaper prints body painted on leading jockey Dylan Dunn and talent alongside three living legends of the track, and the use of vibrant flowing fabrics that connects the racing silks worn by our athletes," she said.

