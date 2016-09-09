Crocs are no longer the world's ugliest shoe thanks to Kim Kardashian and Yeezy

EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: an unholy fashion allegiance?

Kanye West has designed the ugliest shoe since the Croc.



His muse and wife, Kim Kardashian West, debuted the creation that is great for vegans and bad for the environmentally conscious on a New York street this week. The shoe in question is a high-heeled, thigh-high boot made of clear plastic.



On first glance it appears as if Kardashian's legs are the lounge chair in the good room.



The acetate boot has a matching 10 to 12-centimetre lucite heel and two perforations at the arch to save if from looking like a sweaty shower curtain when worn during the warmer months.

A photo posted by STYLE ICON. (@kimklookbook) on Sep 6, 2016 at 8:45am PDT

Jamie McCarthy Tyga, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Carine Roitfeld attend the Kanye West Yeezy Season 4 fashion show.



The creation is from his forthcoming Yeezy Season 4 collection and will be unveiled at New York Fashion Week in the coming days.

West conducted modelling casting for the show this week. His requirements were: "multiracial women only, no make up please, come as you are", according to his call out on Twitter.

It was, according to reports, a six-hour "nightmare".

Mrs West styled her Glad Wrap-esque shoes with a sheer baby blue bra, denim cut-off shorts and an oversized denim jacket from the Pablo merchandise line, the same brand the rapper/designer's Australian fans queued for more than five hours for during recent pop-up appearances in Bondi and Melbourne.

Yeezy's love of plastic is more than a fleeting fascination.

Kardashian West has been wearing clear shoes from the line for months.

Most recently she popped out to catch a Saint Pablo show with former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld​ and Sarah Jessica Parker wearing clear mules.

Like his see-through clacky mules, that are sure to be a hit with Kath & Kim cosplayers, ugly shoes are the activewear of 2016.

Like leggings as pants, unique footwear is one of the industry's most enduring trends.

In 1995 Miuccia Prada sent shoes down the runway that looked like they'd been caught in a Kenwood food mixer. Fast forward to the autumn-winter 2016 shows and Balenciaga's $2565 'All Time' over-the-knee boots are essentially bottomless pants.

Me & my mini me! #MSG #DaddysConcert #vetements #yeezyseason4clearmules A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 6, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

When it comes to footwear, the more normcore the better. No genre of shoe is off limits anymore, no longer are Ugg boots, Birkenstocks and even 'double pluggers' immune from the high-fashion treatment.

Remember your nan's spiky Masseurs she bought at the pharmacy to help with her fluid retention? They're back. Just as a smooth pool slide with either a mink fur trim designed by Rihanna for Puma for $100, or Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy's version that will start at $1017.

Alessandro Michele's debut runway collection for Gucci last year will go down as the one of the greatest fashion moments in modern history. As well as dreamy florals his $2065 goat fur slippers were sell outs, as were the kangaroo hair slip ons made famous down under by earlier adoptee Lara Worthington, who was one of the first to be photographed wearing the $954 creations.

Coming soon to a street style blog near you will be his Amstel fur slingback clogs.

The shoe is busier than Canberra Airport on the final sitting day of Parliament – it's got leather, wood, a rubber sole, kangaroo fur and a velcro strap. They'll be here just in time for Christmas where, for $1214, you too can look like you are wearing the reason Mike Baird banned greyhound racing in NSW.

