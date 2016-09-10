Queen Elizabeth II tops Vanity Fair best-dressed list
The Vanity Fair International Best-Dressed List for 2016 is out, giving the magazine another chance to display its royalty-loving credentials: This year, for the first time ever, Queen Elizabeth II gets a special mention that puts her in a category all her own.
Yes, the British queen. She's 90, and hasn't really been a fashion icon since ... well, maybe the 1950s or 1960s.
So it's likely to be heartening to those of certain age to learn that a woman in her 10th decade, who usually wears more or less the same outfit in different colours, is being honoured with a first-ever special citation for "steadfastness in dress."
Her "resolute sense of style" across a century is worthy of admiration, says Vanity Fair special correspondent Amy Fine Collins, who, along with editor Graydon Carter, deputy editor Aimee Bell, and contributing editor Reinaldo Herrera, is a keeper of the list, established in 1940 and the result of thousands of ballots sent to fashion observers around the world.
Read more:
* How the Queen has stayed stylish for 90 years
* Queen Elizabeth II is magazine cover star in Leibovitz photo
* Helen Mirren and Idris Elba top Vanity Fair's International Best-Dressed List
"She has consistently represented who she is and what she stands for, without wavering from a standard she set a long time ago," says Collins. "Politics, culture, and class structure in the empire - all of that shifts constantly, but she doesn't. She's a beacon."
And she is not the only royal on the list: Granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton, the always-beautifully-turned-out Duchess of Cambridge, is lavishly featured as a Hall of Fame regular. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is a new inductee, and the latter's husband, Crown Prince Frederick of Denmark, makes the men's list, as does Prince Harry. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands makes the women's list.
Even a "pretend queen," Helen Mirren, who's won an Oscar and a Tony playing Queen Elizabeth II, makes the list in the Hollywood category.
In her youth, Queen Elizabeth was viewed as a real-life fairy princess and then a dazzling fairy queen. More than six decades later, as a head of state, her fashion makes her a familiar figure around the world -- the symbolic embodiment of the British people.
Her many fans are getting a close-up look at her fashion at three different exhibits at three of her palaces, starting with Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, which opened at Buckingham Palace in July.
Other notables on the list this year: President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Zadie Smith, Andra Day, Eddie Redmayne, Lady Gaga and a pair of Tony-winning Hamilton stars, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs.
- MCT