Michelle Obama isn't interested in keeping up-to-date with fashion trends: 'Trends are for teenagers'

CARLOS BARRIA First Lady Michelle Obama - the epitome of effortless style.

Michelle Obama isn't interested in keeping up-to-date with fashion trends.

The US First Lady has wowed with her ensembles for the past eight years, after her style was thrust into the spotlight when her husband Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential election.

While designers flock to dress her, Michelle admits she actually isn't too concerned with what's going on trend-wise when it comes to her wardrobe choices.

JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS Michelle dials it up a notch with this high-slit gown.

"I tend not to worry about the trends, because what works for an 18-year-old selfie queen may not for a 52-year-old First Lady who is a mum of teenagers she is trying to be a good role model for," she laughed to America's InStyle magazine.

REUTERS Michelle wears cobalt blue in this feminine Christian Siriano dress.

Despite this, Michelle never puts a fashion foot wrong when out and about on official business. Her style credentials even landed her a coveted spot on Vanity Fair's 2016 International Best Dressed List, alongside her husband in the Couples section.

Away from the limelight thought, Michelle's clothes tell a different story.

"Very casual," she shared. "No make-up, a T-shirt, and a pair of ripped jean shorts or workout pants because I'm always on the verge of going to or coming from (working out).



"I love colour and pieces that make me feel good, but it's much more informal."

Getty Images Michelle Obama gets it right about with this bold yellow Naeem Khan lace dress.

Some of Michelle's go-to designers include Jason Wu, Roksanda Ilincic and Carolina Herrera.

The 52-year-old chose Wu to dress her for her husband Barack's historic inauguration ceremony in 2009, and the designer recently gushes about the experience.



"As a designer, you want to be in fashion magazines, you want to have great shows… But to be a part of history, and that particular moment, that was a once in a lifetime."

JOSHUA ROBERTS Michelle's off-duty style.

- Cover Media