Models wore Snapchat facepaint at Desigual's New York Fashion Week show

GETTY IMAGES This model was just missing a pair of ears. They're harder to paint on though, so we get it.

When we first saw these pictures, we thought someone had just run some catwalk images through Snapchat.

How else would you explain flower crowns and puppy noses on the runway at New York Fashion Week?

Turns out, though, the effects were real. Makeup artists at Desigual's runway show recreated some iconic (depending on how much you love social media) looks on the models.

GETTY IMAGES Perhaps the most infamous of them all, the flower crown.

Six models got painted up, Refinery29 reports, with the dog filter, the deer, the bumblebee, the flower crown, the butterfly crown and the tiger all featuring.



READ MORE:

* Rihanna says her Puma collection would be a great fit for the Addams Family

* Crocs are no longer the world's ugliest shoe

* Model faints at Kanye West fashion show

We're thinking it's got to have been a little bit tongue in cheek - something to do with our obsession with selfies, or a clapback to people who hate filters.

GETTY IMAGES For the butterfly filter to be accurate, she'd need her own portable ring light for that creepy stare.

It was also a brilliant marketing move. Desigual's show was attended by Paris Hilton and Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach (remember her?) but this unconventional beauty look is what's brought it into the news.

Sure, it's very 2016 and will date quickly, but when the aim is to create some buzz that's hardly the worst thing.

It was also probably a lot cheaper than partnering with Gigi Hadid, like Tommy Hilfiger did.

GETTY IMAGES The deer filter comes together backstage.

The clothes themselves were definitely youthful, with plenty of embellishments, sheer fabrics and short hemlines, so the Snapchat look makes sense.

We respect your hustle, Desigual.

- Stuff