Australian model who was told to 'slim down to the bone' leads #nosizefitsall fashion campaign

When Rosie Nelson was told by a London modelling agency to come back when she was "down to the bone", the Australian model was stunned. The then 21-year-old had been dieting furiously, starving herself to lose two inches from her hips, as requested by the leading fashion agency.

The moment forced her to rethink her role in a multi-billion dollar industry that is instrumental in the eating disorders and negative body images of many millions of girls, boys and adults around the world. Her petition to the UK government to "create a law to protect models from getting dangerously skinny" was born.

"Modelling can be a very lonely place, especially for girls working internationally who are away from the usual support network of friends and family" writes Nelson, now aged 24 and a size 8 to 12, at her change.org page. "When models travel overseas they are often put into shared accommodation with other models, and being surrounded by girls who are all striving to stay thin can perpetuate bad eating habits and encourage eating disorders.

"I've been on shoots for up to 10 hours where no food is provided - the underlying message is always that you shouldn't eat."

Making change! ❤️🙌🏼 Taking my 110,000+ @changedotorg signatures to Downing Street tomorrow before the parliament inquiry! #ModelsLaw #SizeMatters #London A photo posted by Rosalie Nelson 🐼🇦🇺 (@rosalienelson) on Nov 30, 2015 at 1:58pm PST

Her petition has been signed almost 130,000 times so far and the model has since visited Paris with the BBC, where she investigated how the French persuaded their MPs to pass laws to protect models from dangerous sizeism. Despite the forward step, the French fashion insiders she met were far from optimistic.

"I met with former model Victoire Dauxerre, fashion editor Alice Pfeiffer and saw a Haute Couture catwalk show to see the state of models for myself', she writes. "Both Victoire and Alice told me they don't think the new laws will work. Alice believes that until the whole world makes a step forward to change together that no one country can make a change without the support of others."

With September's international fashion shows underway - New York Fashion Week began on Thursday - that step may be on the horizon.

"It is time for the fashion industry to recognise that it can and must effect change", states the UK's Women's Equality Party (WEP), which will launch its #nosizefitsall campaign to coincide with London Fashion Week, which begins next week.

We know that fashion is linked to eating disorders in girls, boys and adults - the WEP cites 28 studies empirical studies from Australia, Europe and North America that have found that media images have a direct impact on how negatively or positively we view our bodies. Yet, fashion industry norms continue to come at the cost of lives, in the UK affecting 1.6 million eating disorder sufferers and costing GBP1.6 billion ($2.8 billion) in lost productivity and health bills a year. Multiply those figures to global proportions and catwalks, with their unrealistic demands, unattainable ideals and draconian diet recommendations, find themselves at the centre of a global public health crisis.

Well meaning calls to rebalance approaches to models' figures and what is deemed acceptable on the catwalk have gone largely ignored - as may be the case with France's new rules. Now, Nelson has joined the WEP to attempt to influence a global industry that is characterised by systematic malnutrition, campaigning for new legislation that employs realistic body sizes at the threat of the removal of fashion week funding.

As part of its #nosizefitsall campaign, the political party is calling for an end to BMIs of less than 18.5 on the catwalk and a sample size of size 12 or larger, reflecting average body sizes in the UK.

Current sample sizes, or those "tiny, tiny little clothes", Women's Equality's Sophie Walker told the Observer, "are such that normal-sized women have to starve themselves to fit into them. And we're not talking a three-day soup diet here, which would be bad enough; we're talking weeks and weeks and weeks of systematic malnutrition, for which young women are paid to fit into these tiny little sizes."

📷👙💭 when I was asked to lose more weight by a top London agency. #London A photo posted by Rosalie Nelson 🐼🇦🇺 (@rosalienelson) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:59am PDT

Nelson is joined by plus size model Jada Sezer as a face of the campaign. Nelson, who is living in London, told the newspaper she had been extreme dieting, "essentially killing [her]self", to meet her agency's demands. A photo taken at the time, above, shows the results.

"They pressed on my hips and I just sat there thinking, no, I can't. I can't physically lose more weight. I was in shock. I didn't know what to say", she told the newspaper.

Her story is not uncommon, nor is it limited to fashion professionals.

"I have been everything from a size eight to a size 18, and I can tell you at every point in my life which size I've been and when. We live with this. And I am 45 years old. I have been living with it for 30 years and I'm tired of it. I'm seeing it happen to my children, I'm seeing my daughters – my seven-year-old and my 14-year-old – under the same pressures", said Walker, commenting on the scrutiny that the industry forces upon women throughout their lives.

"What we are doing here is about removing that scrutiny, not adding to it. We are creating a situation where women can be healthy and work, rather than being paid to be unhealthy and contribute to this awful public health issue."

