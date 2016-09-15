Supermodel Elle Macpherson lands in New Zealand

TVNZ Elle dropped by Breakfast today, where she shared details of her morning regime.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson has landed in Auckland, and she worked the cameras for a photocall early this morning at Farmers department store, Queen Street.

The model and businesswomen landed on Wednesday afternoon and is here until Friday morning, promoting her new lingerie range Elle Macpherson Body.

Peter Meecham Elle MacPherson, pictured in the Auckland Queen Street Farmers store promoting her new lingerie range.

Macpherson is staying at a five-star hotel in Auckland, the only city she's visiting on this media tour.

Her new range of underwear and bodysuits has just launched in New Zealand at Farmers.

Elle Macpherson is here to promote her new bodywear line.

"I love the beauty and openness of the New Zealand people and would love to spend more time there," said Macpherson.

"Australia and New Zealand have such a fresh uncontrived lifestyle that I have really tried to reflect in my brand."

GETTY IMAGES Macpherson and new husband Jeffrey Soffer in Miami.

- Stuff