Lupita Nyong'o wore a Nigerian headwrap on the red carpet

MARK BLINCH/REUTERS Here's hoping her contemporaries are taking notes. Lupita Nyong'o shows us how it's done.

Lupita Nyong'o is consistently a highlight of the red carpet, and this week she's done it again.

At the premiere of her new film Queen of Katwe Nyong'o wore a stunning gold and royal blue gown, paired with a gele. Her dress and head wrap were both by Carolina Herrera, with Tiffany jewels and shoes by Sarah Jessica Parker.

That's what's so cool about Nyong'o's style - she blends fashion with her African heritage in a way that suits her down to the ground.



MARK BLINCH/REUTERS Lupita Nyong'o with co-star David Oyelow at the Queen of Katwe premiere.

The actress posted a series of pictures of her look on Instagram, saying "That was ROYAL" alongside a flatlay of her outfit and accessories. We think Nyong'o is absolutely right: her outfit was fit for a queen.

It's just the latest in a long line of memorable looks for the actress. Who could forget her pale green Calvin Klein sequins at this year's Met Gala, or her metallic blue makeup look at the London premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

MARK BLINCH/REUTERS How good is that red lip on Lupita Nyong'o?

She's not one to shy away from making a statement, whether it's political (that Met Gala hair style was another one inspired by her African roots) or just a bold lip colour.

Queen of Katwe premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Nyong'o was joined on the red carpet by her costar David Oyelow, who also looked incredibly stylish.

The film tells the true story Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi, with Nyong'o and Oyelow playing her parents.

Nyong'o is also set to star in the forthcoming Marvel film Black Panther. It is set for release in 2018.

- Stuff