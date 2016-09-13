Kaia Gerber, Lily-Rose Depp and Maya Thurman-Hawke: The new generation is here

GETTY IMAGES If Zac Posen takes you to a party, you know you're making a name for yourself. Meet Maya Thurman-Hawke.

Kate Moss was discovered in an airport, but that was 1988.

These days, it seems like every new face in modelling is the offspring of those who have gone before.

The latest celebrity child to land a campaign is Maya Thurman-Hawke, the 18-year-old daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. The budding actress is also starring in a new series of ads for UK clothing brand All Saints.

SUPPLIED Lily-Rose Depp is Chanel's new favourite. She's seen here at the Venice Film Festival.

Shot in upstate New York, the video and images show Thurman-Hawke in a Ford pickup and exploring nature in near her hometown of Woodstock, the Daily Mail reports.



READ MORE:

* Supermodels - which celebrity offspring are the next generation?

* Kate Moss and her daughter are on the cover of Italian Vogue

* Fashion's most influential modelling families

The video is called Far From Here and conveys a sense of escape, All Saints creative director Wil Beedle said.

ANTHONY KWAN/GETTY IMAGES Kaia Gerber, seen here with mum Cindy Crawford and brother Presley Gerber, is on the up.

"Making this film with Maya is a conscious decision to escape from the city and New York's increasingly overcrowded fashion week."

"Taking a trip up to Woodstock with Maya to capture the collection in the environment that inspired it – and then share it a week later with the world – felt more appropriate, more free, more now," he told the Daily Mail.

It's pretty gorgeous, and Thurman-Hawke looks beautiful, but we can't help but think it's just the latest in a line of famous kids getting "big breaks" which aren't.

Does it really count as stepping into the spotlight when your parents are movie stars?

Ask Lily-Rose Depp, whose parents Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp are about as high-profile as it gets. Now 17, she's got a relationship with Chanel (just her mum used to) and is becoming a fixture on the festival circuit.

She's also got over 2 million Instagram followers. That's a key element here in terms of how these new models attract interest from brands, and it stems from our fascination with the families of famous people. They're forming dynasties.

Kaia Gerber is another example. The 15-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has just won an award for breakthrough model of the year, and she's been all over New York Fashion Week.

She's the image of her supermodel mum, minus the mole, and while fashion changes, it turns out that look is evergreen.

Consider Kendall Jenner (do we even need to explain her famous family?) and Gigi Hadid (her mum Yolanda was an 80s supermodel before she was a Real Housewife) and it's more than a pattern.

If you want to be a big name in modelling these days, you'd better go back in time and ask your mum to start her own career in about 1990.

- Stuff