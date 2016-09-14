Victoria Beckham completes a Kate Moss apprenticeship, escapes a Kardashian fate

Ian Gavan Once called a 'miserable pouty bitch', has Victoria Beckham finally blossomed into a fashion icon?

Victoria Beckham - the artist formerly known as Posh Spice - has built a career out of being a self-described "miserable pouty bitch" but now considers herself "a real woman".

In the space of 22 years, Beckham has morphed from pop singer to footballer's wife to fashion icon.



She's gone from careening toward becoming a British Kim Kardashian - thanks to her over the top hair extensions, those French tip manicures, the "Pob" hairstyle of 2006 and the more recent issue of hiring painfully thin models - instead she's the cleaner living version of Kate Moss.



Her brand has always been innately British - she rarely smiles in public and has a dry wit only witnessed in rare interviews - but, like her style, it's now beginning to become more relatable.



ANDREW KELLY/ REUTERS Victoria Beckham acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week.

"I like to make the best of what I have, I'm not a supermodel, clearly, I'm not a make-up artist, I'm a real woman," she said in a TV interview this week, following her lauded New York Fashion Week show.

Season after season Beckham: the designer has received critical and commercial praise for her collections. She has cracked the glass ceiling for celebrities to successfully transition into fashion design.

Unlike Kanye West, she doesn't show the same old pair of Spanx every year and call it art.

ANDREW KELLY Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection.

Her fans don't camp out overnight to buy a screen printed T-shirt, she is the one who designs sensible, sophisticated clothing that women cannot get enough of, women who have no issue parting with about $5000 for a dress and $2000 for a clutch purse. Investment dressing is what they call it. One would hardly consider passing down a pair of plastic thigh-high boots to the recycling bin let alone their kids.

Another pointed difference between Beckham and other notable musicians-slash-designers like West is her quiet achieving attitude.

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 11, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

She is well aware of her aloof, stiff upper lip public persona, something she has mocked since the dawn of the Spice Girls. Her self-deprecating schtick has also been noted in her short-lived reality TV show Coming To America, other rare interviews like Vogue's 73 Questions and more recently, on Late Night with Seth Meyers where she joked about her four children and their special talents. Harper, her 5-year-old daughter, can now "run in pair of high heels for a very long time. I'm so proud."

She is admired not only for being a fashion chameleon, but because her laconic attitude has remained the same.

While her other colleagues from the pop group days are now flogging weight loss programmes and planning on replacing her in a reunion special, she's focused on the future, a future that involves a highly anticipated (and lucrative) make-up collection for Estee Lauder.

