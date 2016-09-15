Bradley Cooper: 'I showed up to fancy White House event with no underwear'

Actor Bradley Cooper was forced to attend a high profile state dinner at the White House without his underwear.



The 41-year-old beefed up tremendously for his physical role in war drama American Sniper, and although he loved being physically fit for the film, his bulging muscles became a problem.



During an appearance on US host Ellen DeGeneres' daytime chat show on September, which was co-hosted by US First Lady Michelle Obama, the hunky star recalled getting ready for the White House dinner in 2014, noting, "I had just done American Sniper, and I only had one tuxedo that didn't fit. I was so nervous that it would rip, so I decided at the last minute to 86 the underwear."



Show host Ellen questioned the actor's decision making, joking, "Right, because if it should rip, it's much better to not have the underwear on", but Michelle was completely on board with Cooper's choice to go commando for the event, joking: "It's good for us, right ladies?"

Bradley has previously spoken about staying fit and toned, telling the German edition of Shape magazine he follows a strict diet and exercise regimen.



"I try to train for two hours, five days a week - two lots of cardio, two of weights and extra abs training," he revealed.



"I try to stick to lighter meals as often as possible, such as chicken, turkey, salad and brown rice. My mother is Italian, so I love pizza and pasta - and for dessert, ice cream obviously. But I only indulge every now and again, because I know how many calories are in those tempting treats."

