Model Bella Hadid takes an embarrassing tumble on the catwalk

Vittorio Zunino Celotto Thanks to impossibly high platform heels, Bella Hadid landed on all fours during NYFW.

Athelete-turned-model, Bella Hadid, has taken an embarrassing and painful stumble on the the Michael Kors runway at New York Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old younger sister of model Gigi Hadid landed on all fours at the popular show yesterday, as she was modelling a belted black sequined below-the-knee dress with chiffon ruffle details on the arms and sides.

ANDREW KELLY Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2017.

The possible culprit?

Her six-inch black platform heels. Although the exquisite platform shoes had broad ankle straps offering support, they looked impossibly high.

SNAPCHAT/ BELLA HADID Bella posted a photo of her foot after the fall.

😱😱😱 Poor Bella #bellahadid at @michaelkors show 😰 #michaelkors #nyfw #newyorkfashionweek A photo posted by 💃🏼 Fashion Stylist (@zemliakova) on Sep 14, 2016 at 9:13am PDT

Bella was joined on the catwalk by Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Romee Strijd.

READ MORE:

* US model Bella Hadid strips off for French Vogue

* Ten of the red carpet's skimpiest ever looks

* Bella Hadid goes underwear free and steals the show



The model posted a video on Instagram of her strutting just before she fell with the caption; "Thank you so much for having me in the show @michaelkors @johndavidpfeiffer."



She also shared the damage to her heel on Snapchat

- Stuff