Model Bella Hadid takes an embarrassing tumble on the catwalk
Athelete-turned-model, Bella Hadid, has taken an embarrassing and painful stumble on the the Michael Kors runway at New York Fashion Week.
The 19-year-old younger sister of model Gigi Hadid landed on all fours at the popular show yesterday, as she was modelling a belted black sequined below-the-knee dress with chiffon ruffle details on the arms and sides.
The possible culprit?
Bella Hadid at Michael Kors #NYFW pic.twitter.com/EJMGD3m64z— models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) September 14, 2016
Her six-inch black platform heels. Although the exquisite platform shoes had broad ankle straps offering support, they looked impossibly high.
Bella was joined on the catwalk by Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Romee Strijd.
The model posted a video on Instagram of her strutting just before she fell with the caption; "Thank you so much for having me in the show @michaelkors @johndavidpfeiffer."
She also shared the damage to her heel on Snapchat
