Model Bella Hadid takes an embarrassing tumble on the catwalk

Thanks to impossibly high platform heels, Bella Hadid landed on all fours during NYFW.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Thanks to impossibly high platform heels, Bella Hadid landed on all fours during NYFW.

Athelete-turned-model, Bella Hadid, has taken an embarrassing and painful stumble on the the Michael Kors runway at New York Fashion Week. 

The 19-year-old younger sister of model Gigi Hadid landed on all fours at the popular show yesterday, as she was modelling a belted black sequined below-the-knee dress with chiffon ruffle details on the arms and sides.

Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2017.
ANDREW KELLY

Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2017.

The possible culprit?

Her six-inch black platform heels. Although the exquisite platform shoes had broad ankle straps offering support, they looked impossibly high.

Bella posted a photo of her foot after the fall.
SNAPCHAT/ BELLA HADID

Bella posted a photo of her foot after the fall.

 

😱😱😱 Poor Bella #bellahadid at @michaelkors show 😰 #michaelkors #nyfw #newyorkfashionweek

A photo posted by 💃🏼 Fashion Stylist (@zemliakova) on

Bella was joined on the catwalk by Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Romee Strijd.

READ MORE:
US model Bella Hadid strips off for French Vogue
Ten of the red carpet's skimpiest ever looks 
Bella Hadid goes underwear free and steals the show

Ad Feedback
 


The model posted a video on Instagram of her strutting just before she fell with the caption; "Thank you so much for having me in the show @michaelkors @johndavidpfeiffer."

She also shared the damage to her heel on Snapchat 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

Ad Feedback
special offers