Outrage over teacher's 'sexy' dress
She's a gorgeously voluptuous woman - but are Patrice Brown's outfits too inappropriate for school?
Users on social media are up in arms about the American teacher's outfits - claiming they are too distracting for students.
Brown, from Atlanta, Georgia, regularly posts photos of herself on Instagram - earning her the titles #TeacherBae and the "sexiest teacher alive".
Brown teaches nine- to 10-year-old students - and many on Twitter are calling her teaching outfits unprofessional and inappropriate given the students' age bracket.
Other users have risen to her defence, saying that her form appears sexualised because of her body shape, because she's a curvy black woman.
This black woman seems so happy & proud of teaching youth but y'all just had to sexualize the situation #teacherbae pic.twitter.com/g6bJkRkhhA— bby tupac. 🍥 (@FrankHoecean) September 12, 2016
Internet undefeated dawg 💀 #teacherbae pic.twitter.com/oNtsV6wlch— Wave Bari (@stackztootrill) September 14, 2016
- Stuff
Comments