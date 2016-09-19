New York Fashion Week's most revolutionary moments

GETTY IMAGES Dascha Polanco says she's not comfortable with her thighs, and that's why she decided to show them off at NYFW.

The winds of change in the fashion industry are blowing stronger every season, but there was a cyclone last week and New York Fashion Week was at the eye of the storm.

Spring 2017 is looking bright thanks to diverse, inclusive runways and big marquee designers like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger adopting the "see now, buy now" retail trend.

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK'S DASCHA POLANCO'S BODY SUIT



The actor who plays Daya Diaz and usually spends her days in loose prison uniforms for the Netflix show, used the street style jungle of New York to take control of her body image issues by embracing her non-sample sized figure in body suits with no pants and dresses with sheer cutout panels.



"[My stylist] Darius Baptist thought that I should wear a body suit and just show my thighs, since I'm so self-conscious about them," she said. "But f*** it, this is me, this is who I am, this is real ... I was made this way."



ACID ATTACK VICTIM RESHMA QURESHI ON THE CATWALK

LUCAS JACKSON Reshma Qureshi prepares for the runway at New York Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old who survived an acid attack in India two years ago which disfigured her face and left her blinded in one of her eyes took to the catwalk for the first time for Indian designer Archana Kochhar.

Qureshi was proud to make her fashion week debut, made possible by FTL Moda, an advocacy group committed to challenging industry stereotypes of beauty. The same company that invited Brisbane model Madeline Stuart to take part last year.

"I want to tell the world – do not see us in a weak light and see that even we can go out and do things," Qureshi said.



CHRISTIAN SIRIANO USING REGULAR AND 'NON-SAMPLE SIZED' MODELS

Victor Hugo Christian Siriano was praised for using models of all shapes and sizes.

The Project Runway designer is disrupting the industry but dressing women who aren't models, both in reality and on the catwalk.

After creating a dress for Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones, after she had a nasty Pretty Woman-type introduction to the fashion world earlier this year, he showcased a collection using models of all shapes and sizes.

BELLA HADID FALLING OVER AT MICHAEL KORS

ANDREW KELLY Bella Hadid handled her tumble at Michael Kors with style.

The model who has had her most successful year on the international runways took a tumble in front of the fashion elite wearing a pair of platform heels. The good sport, who didn't injure herself, tweeted: "Guys I'm a professional breakdancer now I forgot to tell you" after the show.

MARC JACOBS' CAKE STALL

In what had become tradition for the designer, on the eve of his New York shows he covers a catering table in cakes to thank his design and production teams.

Peanut butter and chocolate sponge was a highlight of the spring 2017 collection. His show, featuring more dreadlocks than you'd see at Splendour in the Grass, was an homage to Elton John – the Benny and the Jets era.

INDONESIAN DESIGNER ANNIESA HASIBUAN'S DEBUT

The Muslim designer made history on two accounts. As well as being the first Indonesian designer to present on the official NYFW schedule, her collection was the first to feature hijabs in every outfit.

​VICTORIA BECKHAM'S ENTIRE COLLECTION

It's been 22 years since she burst onto the scene with the Spice Girls.

Since then she's morphed from pop singer to WAG to fashion icon. Her collections – an extension of her Posh persona – continue to raise the bar with chic dresses and sophisticated suits.

ANTHONY RUBIO'S MODEL DOGS

His spring line also included "canine couture" modelled by actual puppies on the runway. Look out for tulle skirts and floral coats coming to a dog park near you soon.

