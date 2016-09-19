The Ugg boot now comes as a sandal - and it really shouldn't
There are some shoe hybrids which would be a genuinely good idea. The comfort of your Nike Airs with the sleek, work appropriate, form of a stiletto, for example. Or the waterproof outer of a gumboot in a sneaker.
This is not one of those shoe hybrids.
Utilitarian sandal brand Teva have announced a collaboration with Ugg footwear for what their website terms a "striking mashup of two icons", but most people would call a "fleece moon boot with a jogger on the bottom".
Meet the all-new #TevaxUGG hybrid, blending the comfort of @ugg w/our classic Hurricane XLT https://t.co/lotQNB7qX1 pic.twitter.com/hXReSArV20— Teva (@Teva) September 16, 2016
For the bargain price of $US225 ($307), you can put comfort above sense and slip into the traditional Teva x UGG Hybrid for "something that is familiar, yet remarkably different" (read: a dad sandal with a hacked up Ugg boot glued on top).
But, with summer approaching, you may want to try the Teva x UGG Sandal ($234).
Our coziest sandals yet. See how @feralcreature styles the #TevaxUGG sandal: https://t.co/7P2VTyCmHD. pic.twitter.com/5lOOoKAVeW— Teva (@Teva) September 17, 2016
"Two brands born from the water that grew up in opposite directions," the collaboration's online store explains. "The legendary surf casual comfort of UGG® meets the legendary river utility of Teva."
And no, it is not April 1.
