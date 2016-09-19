The Ugg boot now comes as a sandal - and it really shouldn't

Getty Images Not a fan of Ugg boots? Then you're probably not going to like their latest creation...

There are some shoe hybrids which would be a genuinely good idea. The comfort of your Nike Airs with the sleek, work appropriate, form of a stiletto, for example. Or the waterproof outer of a gumboot in a sneaker.

This is not one of those shoe hybrids.

Utilitarian sandal brand Teva have announced a collaboration with Ugg footwear for what their website terms a "striking mashup of two icons", but most people would call a "fleece moon boot with a jogger on the bottom".

READ MORE:

* Crocs are no longer the world's ugliest shoe thanks to Kim Kardashian and Yeezy

​* With footwear, ugly is the new pretty

* It should be a crime to force women to wear high heels

For the bargain price of $US225 ($307), you can put comfort above sense and slip into the traditional Teva x UGG Hybrid for "something that is familiar, yet remarkably different" (read: a dad sandal with a hacked up Ugg boot glued on top).

But, with summer approaching, you may want to try the Teva x UGG Sandal ($234).

"Two brands born from the water that grew up in opposite directions," the collaboration's online store explains. "The legendary surf casual comfort of UGG® meets the legendary river utility of Teva."

And no, it is not April 1.

- dailylife.com.au