Vera Wang unveils 'lingerie inspired' bridal gowns for spring/summer 2017

It seems bridal dress designer Vera Wang has heard the cries of the "free the nipple" campaigners and responded with her spring/summer 2017 bridal collection.

Following in the dare-to-bare footsteps of Kate Moss, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Miley Cyrus, Wang's Désir à l'Anglaise (Desire in English) collection, inspired by gowns worn by the monarchy in past centuries, includes some daring, "lingerie inspired" designs amongst her more renowned for traditional, full-skirted ball gowns.

For her look book shared ahead of the show, Wang's models showed off the sheer dresses in true form - sans bra. However, for the Sydney showcase, models played it safe in underwear and lining - but presenting the gowns over high tea and champagne on a Wednesday afternoon may have had something to do with that.

Vera Wang A wedding gown from Vera Wang's Désir à l'Anglaise collection.

"If it's a church wedding, I would really recommend adding the lining," laughed Yvonne Yeoh, CEO of YTD, the Australian distributor of Vera Wang. "But if it's a beach wedding or something very informal, why not? It really depends on the bride."

Despite toning this collection down and making it more commercial than her fall/winter 2016 line, Yeoh believes Wang has taken some risks but adds that modern brides have become "more edgy too".

"I think for the most part brides are still very traditional, very conservative and it's all about being classy, but I think Vera Wang has taken it up a notch to play around with tradition to see which brides will take that risk," Yeoh said.

If you're wondering what type of bride might decide to throw tradition out the window in favour of sex appeal with a side of va va voom, Yeoh says: "These dresses are for the younger bride. Those who keep track of fashion will be most interested."

And for those with a budget of between $5150 and $30,942.

For those hoping to keep something for the wedding night, look forward to a polo neck style that can also be transformed by the celebrity designer's New York team into a crew neck, mini crinolines, expert hand beaded full sleeves, corsetry, modern plunging necklines, bralettes with tulle overlay and high neck and strapless ball gowns.

