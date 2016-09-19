Emmy Awards 2016: Best dressed at the Emmys

Fifty shades of beige and more flora and fauna than an Attenborough doco, the 68th Emmy Awards red carpet was a fashion jungle.

BEST DRESSED

Kerry Washington: Natural hair, model's own baby bump, custom Brandon Maxwell maternity wear.



Kristen Bell: Reliving her Frozen days in Zuhair Murad by going full Disney princess/Sheridan's best selling quilt cover for spring.

LUCY NICHOLSON Actress Kristen Bell.

LUCY NICHOLSON Actress Claire Danes shows off the back detail of her gold gown.

Maisie Williams: The Game of Thrones star fell down Alice in Wonderland's rabbit hole and into this floral Markus Lupfer number. But the jury is still out on her green eyeshadow, she was going for "youthful and edgy" but it reeks of "I went to Bali and all I got was Bali Belly".

Claire Danes: Glistening in Schiaparelli and more bronzer than Donald Trump.

LUCY NICHOLSON Actress Sarah Hyland.

Sarah Paulson: The People v. O.J. Simpson star is either a big climate change advocate or The Little Mermaid fan in her radioactive seaweed Prada gown boasting sequin tendrils.

Emilia Clarke: The Game of Thrones star modelled the latest in Atelier Versace prophylactics.

Constance Zimmer: UnReal's best baddie looked delicious in an Eton Mess inspired Monique Lhuillier ensemble.

Millie Bobby Brown: The 12-year-old Stranger Things star stormed her first red carpet, in Valentino Red, like she was Maggie Smith or some other Hollywood queen. She wore couture, her cast mates wore rented tuxedos. Did I mention she's 12?

Sarah Hyland: Party/Flying Nun/the curtains your Nan had in 1982 on top, off to a 6pm yoga class on the bottom.

Amy Schumer: The black dress was a safe choice especially for that time of the month but her response was pure gold: "Vivienne Westwood dress, Tom Ford shoes and an OB tampon," she said when asked to describe what she was wearing.

