An exhibition at Windsor Castle offers a rare glimpse into the Queen's wardrobe past and present.

Fans of the 90 year-old Queen now have a chance to get an up-close look at the contents of the monarch's incredible Windsor Castle wardrobe. 

The exhibition titled Fashioning a Reign is on display to mark the Queen's birthday and Elizabeth's10th decade of style.

The Queen marked her 90th birthday in green. Now Elizabeth's Windsor Castle wardrobe is on display.
