Take a look inside the Queen's wardrobe

ITN An exhibition at Windsor Castle offers a rare glimpse into the Queen's wardrobe past and present.

Fans of the 90 year-old Queen now have a chance to get an up-close look at the contents of the monarch's incredible Windsor Castle wardrobe.

The exhibition titled Fashioning a Reign is on display to mark the Queen's birthday and Elizabeth's10th decade of style.

READ MORE:

* Queen Elizabeth II tops Vanity Fair best-dressed list

* How the Queen has stayed stylish for 90 years

* Queen Elizabeth II is magazine cover star in Leibovitz photo

* Helen Mirren and Idris Elba top Vanity Fair's International Best-Dressed List

BEN A PRUCHNIE The Queen marked her 90th birthday in green. Now Elizabeth's Windsor Castle wardrobe is on display.

- Stuff