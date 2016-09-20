Take a look inside the Queen's wardrobe
Fans of the 90 year-old Queen now have a chance to get an up-close look at the contents of the monarch's incredible Windsor Castle wardrobe.
The exhibition titled Fashioning a Reign is on display to mark the Queen's birthday and Elizabeth's10th decade of style.
