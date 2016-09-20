Reuters Reuters Getty Images Reuters Reuters, Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Reuters, Getty Images Reuters Reuters, Getty Images Getty Images Reuters, Getty Images Reuters, Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Reuters, Getty Images Reuters, Getty Images

THE GREAT: Good god, Sarah Paulson might have clinched dress of the evening with this glimmering, glorious, mermaidy number courtesy of Prada. From the power shoulder to the jaw-dropping - and probably spine-crushingly heavy - embellishments, it’s ornate but yet not too OTT (that plunging neckline helps it from straying into tinselly ‘80s territory). This is basically the perfect bow-down, grandiose gown for the actress to have worn while accepting her long-overdue award. Also Holland Taylor’s multiple Twitter shout-outs to how awesome her girlfriend looked on the night? #couplegoals.

THE EQUALLY GREAT: Atelier Versace can, like my mother during 99 per cent of my childhood dinners, tend to overcook things. But here they’ve reined in the sheer panels and front-bottom-flashing splits to show how keeping it simple is actually the sexiest of all. In the Naked Dress To End All Naked Dresses™ (because, with its pinky-peachy sheath of chainmail, it seamlessly blends into the skin without actually flashing much flesh), Emilia Clarke looks so impossibly chic that even my blood-shy self would consider picking up a scythe to fight for her right to be Queen of Westeros. It’s clingy without looking cheap, the sculptural neckline masterfully scoops up the gals, and hell’s bells, Clarke’s clearly the owner of both dragons and the best brows in the biz.

THE GOOD: Jason Wu rightly let the colour do the talking in his swooshy, softly draped gown, which Priyanka Chopra had a jolly good time twirling around on the red carpet. I adore the sleek ponytail, the nipped-in waist, the matching scarlet lip, and the double straps, which are quirky enough to stop this being just another one-shouldered floor-length dress. Chopra’s infectious joy is even enough to distract from the way that string detailing awkwardly cups one chesticle. So, that one nit-pick aside, brava, Priyanka and Jason, brava.

THE GOOD: Kristen Bell looks like the bouquet of my dreams in this bucolic, wildflower-printed number by Zuhair Murad. And since I don’t have the $530,000 floral budget of Sir Elton John (seriously, Google it, I’m not making this up), I suppose I’ll have to settle for printing out this picture and sticking it in a vase instead.

THE GOOD: Emily Ratajkowski is a bit of a mixed box when it comes to awards-show dressing - however, luckily in this case, it was a box of Quality Street and she’s easily the Big Purple One (ie the best one, unless you’re one of those surely-now-toothless weirdos into the hard toffee things). The inky, purple-navy hue is intriguing and easily the stand-out star of this Zac Posen. It’s erring on the side of just enough ruffle, the strokeable silk picks up gorgeously on camera, and while that structural neckline might be a Marmite detail for many, I can’t help but love a dress that also doubles up as a cake crumb catcher.

THE GOOD: 1) Felicity Huffman’s arms are making me regret missing pilates this morning (but seriously, who makes a 6.45am class?). 2) The balance of sleek and body skimming but also romantic and princessy in this Tony Ward dress is inspired. And 3) I’ve included the snap of her with husband William H Macy partly to show how that sheer back amps up the etherealness, but mostly because they’re the most adorable couple in all of Hollywood.

THE GOOD: If anyone can pull off such a screaming shade of magenta, it’s the one and only Viola Davis (well, and maybe fellow red carpet goddess Uzo Aduba). I’m not necessarily sold on the embroidery in this Marchesa dress - it looks as if someone started a small and quickly subdued fire on her chest and she was forced to get in the limo partially charred - but I do enjoy the rather racy effect it gives when viewed from further away. Add to that how the colour complements her skin tone, how she’s paired it with a slightly deeper lip, and just how much effing sass she has in general, and I’d chalk this up as a win.

THE GOOD: I’m fully prepared to take flak over this one, but I think I like this flouncy Oscar de la Renta on Michelle Dockery. Yes, all those frothy ruffles do sort of give off a grandma’s-toilet-roll-holder effect, but just look at the elegance, the drama, the commitment to trying something different. Personally, with the bejewelled belt and sweetheart neckline, I think this is a fairly happy marriage of Fifties and flamenco. Plus one thing I think we can agree on is that Dockery’s beauty look is On. Point. The coppery hair swung over one shoulder. The not-overbaked waves. The berry-stained lip. Yes, yes, yes.

THE NATURE DEFYING: I’m not even looking at Angela Bassett’s sunny Christian Siriano gown (though it’s worth noting how magnificent the draping is, and how refreshing it is to see a full sleeve on the red carpet) - what I’m looking at is a tear in the space/time continuum because this woman has simply not aged since about 1986. Stella didn’t just get her groove back, she hid it in the attic where it’s rotting away Dorian Grey style.

TALKING OF WHICH...: Tracee Ellis Ross here answers the unasked question of whether a woman can pull off a cut-out after the age of about 30. Yes - most certainly, absolutely yes. The key here is that this super-sharp Ralph Lauren offers up a perfectly judged sliver of midriff, while keeping the rest of the silhouette timeless and restained.

THE GOOD(?): Velvet is an oft-underutilised fabric at awards shows, so kudos to Kathryn Hahn for donning this Wai Ming in a stifling September heat. Now while some may dislike the rich, heavy material and the nightie-esque trim, admiration must be paid to that jewel-toned, foresty green, the gorgeous sheen of the velvet, and Hahn’s modern Raphaelite hair. All up, this gives off a not-trying-too-hard vibe that I’m digging - a tonic to the body-con, areola-exposing trends of this Kardashian-klad era.

THE NEARLY: At first glance, I was rather enamoured with this Bibhu Mohapatra (trying saying that five times in a row after your Friday night sav) dress on Jane Krakowski. The electric periwinkle palette is dreamy, the beadwork stops it from straying into bland, and those capped sleeves and twisted neckline make the whole thing feel super-modern. But I fear the studded shoes plus the belt take the look into the realm of too busy? (Plus I’ve just realised that the embroidery looks slightly like bacteria splitting under a microscope, which does ruin the effect a jot).

THE WILDCARD: With its soft tiers and tangeriney hue, this Prabal Gurung on Mandy Moore reminds me of that resplendent canary-yellow Vera Wang on Michelle Williams at the 2006 Oscars. You know, the dress I’ve only raved on about in approximately 13,934 Stuff articles to date. Yet Moore landed herself on several worst-dressed lists in this, with critics slamming its meringue layers and citrus shade. But you tell me, readers - am I biased by Williams circa 2006, or do we agree this is actually quite lovely?

THE SO CLOSE: Here’s Claire Danes giving us her best impressive of a human Academy Award thanks to a very heavy hand with the St Tropez. The tan’s supposed to complement the dress, Carrie, not act as a Dulux Colour Match. Unfortunately Danes’ pre-red carpet beauty treatment totally overpowers this Schiaparelli gown - a real shame since it’s quite the stunner, with its Grecian-influenced wraparounds, the high-shine silk chiffon, and that beautiful, beautiful back.

THE CAN’T DECIDE: Look, I’m loathe to slate a maternity dress - Kerry Washington’s growing an entire human being whereas I can barely cultivate watercress, and that demands a lot of respect. And respect I have, especially for many elements of this look: her natural hair is a masterpiece, her glowing skin looks like it’s been kissed by the tears of angels, and you have to give the woman insane props for refusing to let pregnancy cramp her style. Yet there’s something about the way that the solid black cape of this Brandon Maxwell number, especially when in motion, fights against her bump rather than enhances it. But then again, this is bloody Olivia Pope and superheroes wear capes, so maybe I’m just nitpicking.

THE HIT AND MISS: With just a few alterations, Amy Poehler’s Pamella Roland gown could be an easy Good. I mean, the pea-soup green is flattering (I’ve not made it sound attractive with that comparison but I mean it as a compliment), the embellishments are exquisite, and her still newish red locks are the cherry on the cake. But alas, the becaped sleeves are just far too long. Should they hang just past the shoulder this would be glorious, but the way the beadwork here heavily clamps the comedian’s arms to her hips? It’s like a straitjacket designed by Liberace. (And the less said about Mr T’s necklace, the better).

THE BAD: It took me a good few seconds to realise that Laura Carmichael hadn’t in fact got her top stuck in her skirt post-toilet break… this was actually a deliberate decision on the part of designer Delpozo. The schizophrenic tailoring makes the Downton Abbey star look like she’s permanently facing a gale-force wind head-on, like some sort of claymation character - and I don’t mean that as a positive.

THE BAD: It’s clear from Sarah Hyland’s lingering backwards gaze that she realised the error of her ways before the night was out. It’s like she’s caught sight of two sheets of toilet paper stuck to her shoe on her walk back to her desk… except instead of dragging back some three-ply Kleenex, she’s managed to attract not one, but two tablecloths. This Monique Lhuillier two-piece, inspired presumably by both an alpine milk maid and a high-powered lawyer, is the kind of Frankenoutfit that even Mary Shelley’s doctor wouldn’t have tried to bring to life.

THE BAD: If Victoria’s Secret were asked to provide the costumes for an Anne Boleyn biopic, this would surely be the outcome. (But instead this is Mr Robot actress Carly Chaikin dressed in Reem Acra and, judging by that expression, a smidgen of regret about her choice).