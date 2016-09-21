Thanks to Kim Kardashian's advocacy, 'see through' is the new black

EDUARDO MUNOZ Kim Kardashian West in a sheer, wet look for the MTV Video Music Awards.

In case you've been living under a rock, sheer is having a moment in the fashion world.

Lace, sheer fabrics, petticoats and slips are now worn on the outside as the Victorian-inspired trend continues to be one of the most enduring of the past seasons.

No matter the weather, be it hot, cold, pants or blouses - no body part nor season can escape being a part of the peek-a-boo action. Not only a great guard against Zika, fabrications that resemble fly wire will be everywhere again this summer.

Kim Kardashian has a long history of sheer advocacy and is perhaps one of the most high-profile fans of the look today.

READ MORE:

* Crocs are no longer the world's ugliest shoe thanks to Kim Kardashian and Yeezy

* Kim Kardashian flaunts figure in see-though maternity dress

* Kim Kardashian has 'learned to live' with psoriasis

Back in 2007 she was coerced by her mother and manager Kris Jenner to pose naked for Playboy, since then she has experimented with varying stages of undress on set, in public and on the internet, a device she attempted to break on several occasions with semi-naked selfies and magazine covers.

Most recently Kardashian has upped her see-through game, even going as far as unofficially adopting the "free the nipple" campaign. Not for political reasons but simply because now, as a 35-year-old mother of two, she no longer "gives a f***". Quite a turnaround for someone who publicly shared her tips for gaffer-taping her breasts into place.

Kim Kardashian is a long-time fan of see-through fabrics. Photo: Reuters

The reality star turned real life Renaissance painting, according to her husband, Kanye West, took her to personal blog this week to wax lyrical about her favourite barely there fabrics.

In a post titled "Nipple Vibes" she said: "I have always loved sheer - I just don't GAF, LOL."

Her style is transparent, and so is her business strategy. What Kardashian and her famous sisters wear and promote, sells. A concept that has made them all millionaires. Her latest article, only available to paying subscribers, also features specific looks her readers can purchase for themselves.

As well as Kardashian's top buys, designers at the recent New York and London Fashion Weeks are still showing sheer looks for spring 2017.

Mary Katrantzou experimented with oversized sequins for added texture to her skirts while Marc Jacobs used diaphanous segments to neutralise his Bowie-esque collection that featured metallic fabrics and leopard print.

Topshop Unique's range boasted jumpsuits that featured more strategy than a parliamentary spill motion, with cleverly placed fabric providing modesty.

There were also plenty of camisoles and slip dresses for those looking to dabble in the trend that will no doubt help you save on the air conditioning bill.

- dailylife.com.au