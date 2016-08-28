Why vegetarian dining is on the rise

Edwina Pickles Piero Pignatti Morano owns Two Chaps.

Two Chaps is an Australian cafe that doesn't hype the fact that it's a meat-free venue.

"We're not righteous about it." says owner Piero Pignatti Morano. "It's not an anti-meat thing, it's a pro-veg thing."

The majority of Two Chaps' diners aren't vegetarians or vegans. And his head chef, Kim Douglas, previously worked at Rockpool Bar & Grill, which had its own butcher. For Pignatti Morano, Two Chaps' focus is great food, not diet.

Edwina Pickles Two Chaps head chef Kim Douglas used to work at a grill restaurant.

"Kim made 10 million wagyu burgers at Rockpool Bar and Grill, so she knows how to make a killer burger. The fact that there's no meat in [our charcoal burger], whatever – don't get hung up on it. It's a good burger."

Soul Burger is one of several Sydney eateries that recently turned vegan.

Two Chaps' wide appeal means that since opening last January, the eatery has become increasingly popular, with expanded dinner services and a nearby spin-off venue called El Chapel.

And even though Two Chaps in Marrickville isn't explicit in spruiking its vego-friendly status, it seems that Meat Free Monday is taking over the week, with more people adopting vegetarian diets.

Online booking service Dimmi has recorded a 76 per cent increase in searches for vegan and vegetarian restaurant options from 2015-2016.

Christopher Pearce Yellow adopted an all-vegetarian dinner menu earlier this year, serving inventive dishes such as this course of golden beetroot, malt and capers.

"There is clearly a movement towards a more health-conscious and planet-conscious diet," says Dimmi CEO, Stevan Premutico.

"You can find vegan options everywhere, from fast-food chains to chef-hat award-winning restaurants," says PETA Australia's associate director Ashley Fruno

Yellow, a hatted Potts Point restaurant, switched to a vegetarian dinner menu in February and is busier than ever. "Our old regulars have commented that they 'don't even miss the meat'," says executive chef Brent Savage.

Like Newtown's Gigi pizzeria, Randwick's Soul Burger went vegan last year – with positive results. "Our sales have almost doubled," says owner Amit Tewari.

Two Chaps' Pignatti Morano disputes the idea that meat-free dining is restrictive – or a bad business move.

"The most egalitarian thing you can cook is a vegan thing," he says. "Everybody can eat it. Surely that makes my market bigger than the next person's."

