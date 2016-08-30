Adelaide's Viscous Coffee serves a coffee with 80 times more caffeine
An Australian cafe has created a coffee containing 80 times the usual amount of caffeine.
Viscous Coffee in Adelaide devised "The Asskicker" for a nurse working the night shift in the emergency department.
The iced coffee is designed to be consumed over four hours and gives drinkers 12-18 hours of sustained energy, cafe owner Steve Benington told The Advertiser.
The drink took the nurse two days to consume, and she stayed awake for three.
A "toned down" version of the creation is available to purchase at the cafe.
The coffee comes with a health warning for people with heart or blood pressure issues, and was issued by a GP, the Daily Mail reports.
The Huffington Post reports 70 cups of coffee would kill a person.
However, "it's hard to imagine anyone wanting to drink 70 cups of coffee, and actually, it may not be possible... it's almost impossible to fit that much in your stomach - and you would start experiencing mania and hallucinations before getting those whopping 70 cups down."
It is theoretically possible to die from lack of sleep.
Slate reports: "While no human being is known to have died from staying awake, animal research strongly suggests it could happen. In the 1980s, a University of Chicago researcher named Allan Rechtschaffen conducted a series of groundbreaking experiments on rats. After 32 days of total sleep deprivation, all the rats were dead."
