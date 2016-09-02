Recipe: Sam Mannering's cheese scones

JASON CREAGHAN Sam's cheese scones.

Australian foodie Stephanie Alexander once wrote that if you hear visitors arriving at the front gate, your scones should be in the oven by the time they are at the door. Somewhat unconvinced, I confronted her about it. She laughed and said that it depended on the length of your garden path. I like the sentiment though; scones don't really need the effort that people think they do.

In fact, the less effort, the better. Don't overwork the dough; you are merely combining the ingredients.

I always have countless pieces of leftover cheese in the fridge. It drives the others insane. I refuse to throw them out because they are perfect for cheese scones. The stronger the cheese, the better.

For a sweet version, leave out the cheese, parsley and cayenne and add a quarter cup of sugar, half a cup of chopped dates and zest of a lemon.

MY CHEESE SCONES

Serves: depends how greedy you are

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

2 cups self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

pinch of cayenne pepper

100g cold butter

75g decent cheddar, grated

75g parmesan, grated

handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

1 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

Preheat the oven to 200ºC.

Into a large mixing bowl, sift the flour, baking powder, salt and cayenne. Grate in the cold butter and rub through the dry ingredients. Add the cheeses and parsley and combine well. Create a well in the centre of the mixture, pour in the milk and bring in the dry ingredients gently, combining everything until you have a soft, consistent dough. Take care not to overwork the dough.

Roll out to a thickness of about an inch and a half, then cut into squares or use a round cutter.

Transfer to a flat oven tray lined with baking paper. Brush with beaten egg.

Bake for five minutes at 200ºC, then bring the temperature down to 180ºC and bake for another 8-10 minutes, until well risen and golden brown. Remove from the oven and let them rest and cool for five minutes before serving with lashings of good butter – the salted Lewis Road stuff is pretty good.

Sam Mannering is the author of Food Worth Making (poshgiraffepublishing.co.nz)

Photograph & Styling/ Jason Creaghan

