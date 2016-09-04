Coffee could be extinct by 2080, report says

There's nothing like a good, strong long black to get you through a tough morning.

But it seems coffee-lovers may need to find a new way to get their fix in the future.

A new report by The Climate Institute indicates coffee could be extinct by 2080 if global warming trends continue, reports The Telegraph.



According to the report, rising temperatures encourage the growth of fungi and pests, which could make half of the world's coffee farming land useless.

Unusually high temperatures and high-altitude rains resulted in a wave of coffee leaf rust in Central America in 2012, affecting more than 50 per cent of the crop, the report says.

Coffee berry borer, a major pest originating in Congo, has now spread to places such as Tanzania, Uganda, and Indonesia due to hotter, wetter conditions.

It also warns that such factors can have an impact on everything from coffee flavour to price.

"Without strong action to reduce emissions, climate change is projected to cut the global area suitable for coffee production by as much as 50 per cent by 2050," the report states.

"By 2080, wild coffee, an important genetic resource for farmers, could become extinct."

