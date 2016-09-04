Wellingtonians urged to do their bit for conservation by eating a pest

ENVIRONMENT CANTERBURY How about some wallaby pie?

Enemies of native flora and fauna have long taken a terrible toll, without most of us being able to do much about it.

This will all change during conservation week, when people can literally sink their teeth into some of these pests and do their part for our remarkable and world-famous natural world.

Conservation week starts on Saturday, September 10, but people will first get to make a meal of some of the most bothersome creatures to arrive on New Zealand shores at the Pest Feast at Harbourside market the following day.

SUPPLIED Gorse flower sorbet could prickle the taste buds.

The feast is being led by the Department of Conservation in partnership with the Wellington City Council, and will take place on Sunday September 11 and the following Sunday.

READ MORE:

* Potential conservation crisis

* Conservation during tourist boom

* Predator free plan

* Kaka conflict

Head down to the waterfront market near Te Papa and perhaps try a wallaby pie, venison burger or gorse flower sorbet.

SUPPLIED Pest Feast will take place at Wellington's Harbourside Market on Sundays September 11 and 18.

Maybe the idea of sating yourself on some wild pig, or goat curry, appeals.

Conservation has probably never been so accessible and delicious, with meals prepared by chefs and also some of the harbourside market's regular stall holders.

Each day of the pest feast, and during the week, you will be able to listen to expert opinion about pests and swap a weed for a native seedling, to do even more for conservation by adding to your own garden.

ROSS GIBLIN/ FAIRFAX NZ During the week you will also be able to swap a weed for a native plant.

Amber Bill, council open space and parks manager, said: "Every year hundreds of Wellingtonians play their part in helping get rid of weeds and pest animals. Pest Feast provides a fantastic opportunity to celebrate this and give others the opportunity to literally get a taste for it."

- Stuff