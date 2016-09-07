Cinderella cake: Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, a gold medal for you

YVETTE BATTEN/FAIRFAX NZ Carol Robertson and her award winning cake.

Cake decorator Carol Robertson waved her magic wand and pulled a top mark at the New Zealand Chefs Association National Salon.

Closely aligned with the "magic" was a lot of painstaking work and skill. Work began in October last year and she estimates she spent about 250 hours building it by hand.

"The flowers are all handmade, petal by petal."

She entered her Cinderella-themed celebration cake into the competition, held in Auckland during July, and got 98 points out of 100, which earned her a gold medal.

READ MORE:

* Kerikeri cake decorator wins big

* How to ice a cake like a professional

The spectacular Cinderella themed cake. Photo: YVETTE BATTEN/FAIRFAX NZ

"I was happy that I got gold, but I was quite shocked that I got the top gold because there were quite a few high standard cakes there," she said.

Cinderella cakes are special for Robertson. "It's my third. When my granddaughter turned five, she's now 13, I did my first Cinderella castle cake for her.

"Then six years ago my son died and I did another Cinderella castle cake to help me cope. That was my therapy if you like. While I was doing the cake I didn't have to think about poor Tony."

She describes the latest cake as the ultimate creation. "I decided I wanted to do another one. I could see an improvement and I had an idea for this one floating in my head."

Robertson, who has a background in hospitality, began intermittently entering her cakes into the same competition in 1990. Over the years she's won nine golds, four silvers and two bronze medals.

"I taught myself and I've been doing it about 40 odd years. My kids were very small when I started. It was just something that I could do and it astounded me that I could do it. Now I astound other people," she said.

"I was never a high achiever in anything and I guess it was my thing but it got me through deaths and a broken marriage, through dramas, you name it, it was my go-to."

To enter the salon, decorations need to be built on an actual cake and Robertson's favourite is a fruit cake. "It keeps indefinitely really. My Christmas cake is always so stunning we don't cut it until about May, June or July."

Robertson is already planning her cake for next year. "I've got this idea floating around in my head of a tree with a fairy house and elves hanging off the branches," she said.

- Stuff