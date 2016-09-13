America has found a way to deep-fry water

Youtube/ Jonathan Marcus It's what you've all been waiting for: deep fried water

Butter, burgers, marshmallows and pickles have all met the deep-frier in the US, but now one chef has figured out a way to deep fry water.

American chef, Jonathan Marcus, came up with a way to suspend water in a gelatinous membrane, using calcium alginate. He then coated the water in flour, egg and panko crumbs.

After a few minutes in hot peanut oil, just under 200 degrees, it's ready.

However, there wasn't any high praise for the results, which he called the "blandest" thing he'd ever fried.

It's also extremely dangerous to add water to boiling oil, so it's best not to try this at home.

The video's description reads: "if water leaks out while the sphere is frying in hot oil, it may explode, sending scalding oil everywhere."

So this fried food item probably won't be the next big food trend.

