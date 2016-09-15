Champion butcher 'missed' the smell of meat

PAK'nSAVE Clarence Street butcher Alana Empson is the international young butcher of the year.

Her colleagues call her Lala but don't be fooled - Alana Empson is the sharpest butcher in the store.

The Pak 'n Save Clarence St butcher has been crowned international Young Butcher of the Year after travelling to Australia to compete against butchers, under 30, from England, France, Australia and New Zealand.

Empson, 27, has come a long way since that first whiff of her future career in 2008.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Empson said she doesn't come from a long line of butchers but thinks it's pretty cool she has the ability to feed her family with her trade.

She had been working as a checkout girl at New World, Waiuku, when a position came up in the butchery.

She didn't know the difference between gravy beef or eye fillet, but one lesson in boning out beef and she was hooked.

Soon she learnt how to cut up a beast and developed a passion for the industry.

Empson said the first rule of butchery is to make sure you have a sharp knife.

And if nothing else, always remember to cut against the grain – otherwise the meat will be tough.

When it comes to a pork roast, nailing your crackling can be a tricky feat, she said.

"This comes down to scoring. With a sharp knife make cuts across the skin, but not too deep - you don't want to cut into the meat. Then pat the meat dry and cover with oil and salt."

At one point Empson took a break from the profession, yet she "missed the smell of meat and stuffing" too much.

Leading up to the competition, Empson would return to the supermarket at night and practice.

On the big day she had three hours to prepare a beef rump on the bone, a whole lamb leg and a mystery cut – a pork loin.

When her time was up Empson had created six lamb, 10 beef and four pork dishes.

She displayed these on a table with a recipe book, Number 8 Wire Rural New Zealand, which contained her beef and lamb entries.

Empson said she couldn't be more thankful to her boss Steven Davies and store owner Tony Rider for their support and encouragement.

Empson brings a natural talent to the butchery, Davies said.

"She has a talent for gourmet cuts and attention to detail."

Empson has been working at the Clarence Street Pak 'n Save for six months and is second-in-command in the butchery.

"I love the camaraderie in the store. Everyone's always laughing and joking around."

She said she is also enjoying learning how to manage a big butchery department.

"One day I hope to teach butchery apprentices everything I have learnt about our trade."

