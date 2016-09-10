Instant coffee need not be a horrible ordeal, here's a hack to make it taste better

One little trick is apparently all you need to make a your instant coffee a whole lot smoother.

There's a lonesome can of instant coffee that sitting at just about every workplace, either neglected or suffered by workers.

In this ever-growing age of coffee snobbery, there have been one revelation that may make you change you mind - or at least make the bitter experience a little smoother.

You don't need anything more than what you already have, when making this coffee you just need to do one thing differently to make it taste as though it's from a plunger.

supplied Instant coffee is not everyone's first pick for their morning joe, as instant coffee has a bad rap.

According to Rocket News, Japanese show Tameshite Gatten found adding hot water directly to instant coffee caused the starch in the product to harden, giving off a "powdery" flavour.

123rf Just because it's easy doesn't mean it's going to be good, but it can be better thanks to a new trick.

Mixing the granules with cold water first allows the granules to dissolve more gently, creating a more flavoursome and aromatic cup of joe.

All you need is a cup, boiling water and your favourite brand of instant coffee, if you have one.

Pour 1 tablespoon of cold water into your mug Add the coffee grounds and stir until fully incorporated Fill it to the top with hot water, stir again Enjoy as a long black, or add whatever you desire Enjoy.

