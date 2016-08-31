Indianapolis pizza shop wants to trade guns for pizza

What do Americans love more - pizza or guns?

One Indianapolis pizzeria is wagering people love a good pepperoni pie more than their Glock or Beretta, offering a extra-large pizza in exchange for a gun.

Donald Dancy, owner D & C Pizza, is pushing pizzas for pistols in an effort to get guns off the crime-ridden streets of the city's east-side.

"When you pass here right off of 36th and go all of the way down to 25th street and over, it is like a war zone. It is not getting any better," he told local news outlet Fox 59.

While a gun might cost a whole lot more than a pizza pie, Dancy told Fox 59 he thought the promotion would work.

"I can see kids 14 through 18 coming in here and buying a pizza and their guns fall out."

If the plan is approved by police, Dancy would hold the guns in a safe place until officers arrive to pick them up.

Similar attempts to get guns of the street in the area had mixed results.

Bishop Damon Roach of First Christian Baptist Church worked with the Marion County Sheriff's Department in 2013 and 2014 to collect illegal guns, FOX 59 reported. The church used donations, paying up to $600 in exchange for a weapon.

But the church was vandalised and set on fire after the programme, so the bishop expressed some concern about the pizzeria concept.

The pizza shop will not be able to take guns as tender until they have met and made plans with officials.

