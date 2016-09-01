The best spring fruits and vegetables

123RF Thank goodness the shortage is over, avocados are back.

Winter is done and we are more than ready to welcome another season of delicious spring produce.

Here is what we're looking forward to cooking up, tossing into salad and spreading on our toast.

Asparagus is full of fibre and can be eaten raw or cooked. PHOTO: David Unwin/ Fairfax NZ

ASPARAGUS

It's not only delicious and easy to prepare, asparagus is full of health benefits.

Coming in white, green and purple varieties - asparagus is packed with fibre, folate, vitamins A, C, E and K.

Spears are great in place of soldiers with poached or boiled eggs, raw in salads sliced thinly, or grilled on the barbie.

Great to the last, peas are great fresh. PHOTO:123RF

PEAS

They come in all different forms, but every kind of pea fresh from the garden, beats a bag frozen for us.

Despite their sweetness they are less than 2 per cent sugar, high in protein and low-fat.

No matter what you might call them, these green guys are versatile. PHOTO: 123RF

COURGETTES

Courgettes, or zucchini, are going to start to plummet in price.

There are plenty of delicious varieties grown in New Zealand, including the round scallopini and large marrows, which are all full of manganese and vitamin C.

Whether it's put through the spiraliser raw and tossed into a salad or grilled on the barbecue, they're something to look forward to.

They look daunting, but globe artichokes are seriously yummy. PHOTO: 123RF

ARTICHOKES

Great for your liver and cholesterol, globe artichokes are a delicious endeavour.

Use them like chips, with a dip of your choosing, the flesh is delicious when scraping the petals.

The heart is also good for eating, once the petals are discarded and the choke is removed - it can be added to mayonnaise or roasted.

﻿Avocados are almost divine.​ PHOTO: Robert Charles/FAIRFAX NZ

HASS AVOCADOS

With the avocado crisis over, the slowly falling prices mean they're just about in season.

Full of healthy fats and more potassium than bananas, avos even help you absorb all the good stuff from other vegetables.

They're versatile too, no need to just slather it on toast. They work well in baking and even as an ice cream flavour.

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, strawberries are super healthy and delicious. PHOTO: Narelle Henson

STRAWBERRIES

They're popular for a reason. Sweet, juicy and full of nutrients, the anti-oxidant laden beery should be a dessert mainstay.

Not only is the fruit delicious, the leaves can be used to make tea or just eaten raw.

BOYSENBERRIES

The love-child hybrid of blackberries and raspberries, boysenberries have been in New Zealand since 1937.

Great for digestion, the fibre-filled fruits will keep your belly happy and your tastebuds happier.

They're full of vitamin K too, great for you bones.

TANGELOS

The best of both tangerines and grapefruit, tangelos are sometimes known as honeybells.

Juicy and sweet, 95 per cent of all tangelos in New Zealand are grown in the Gisborne area.

Like their orange brothers and sisters, they're full of vitamin C.

