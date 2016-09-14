The rules of sharing a fridge in a flat

Sharing a flat can really test one's patience. Bringing strangers together, under the same roof, with varying expectations around cleanliness.

Other than the bathroom, it's fair to say the refrigerator is the most visited common space in a share house. We've seen some rancid things rotting in the bottom of crispers and lost many a vino to a flatmate's sticky fingers (or their mates). In an effort to keep the peace, here are our top share flat fridge faux pas.

(Note: I know I'm not exactly a saintly flat mate, but in shared spaces I at least intend to be on my best behaviour.)

DON'T HOG ALL THE SPACE

Leave some room in there for the rest of us, there's no way you need four different mustards at your disposal. Also, there's absolutely no need to refrigerate your honey, coffee, bread or onions.

Even if you are bulking, cutting or prepping all your meals prepared on Sunday, there's absolutely no need to be super-selfish by filling the fridge with seven containers of bland chicken and broccoli - use the freezer.

If you're one of those who enjoys doing a once-a-week shop, that doesn't mean you've got total dictatorship over the fridge either.

COVER YOUR MEAT

Need we even go there? Bottom shelf, covered and sealed off, please. Bottom is best in case meaty drippings come in contact anything else. For chicken, one to two days in the fridge is safe; for beef, three to five is OK.

Yes, steak is better aged. No, you can't age beef in a regular fridge. Don't do it.

STOP STEALING

This is a no-go. If you didn't pay for it then don't eat it or drink it. If you leave a trail of vegemite in the margarine, they'll find out. If you eat the final, prized chocolate biscuit - you're playing with fire. Spy half a bottle of pinot gris in the fridge? That was saved from Friday after work, thanks. Coming home to an empty bottle is not cool, ever.

On that note, don't stock the fridge half-full with bottes of beer unless you're hosting or everyone in the flat is sharing a few cold ones. If you're taking up more than your share of the shelves with booze maybe it's time to get a beer fridge.

The best solution - dedicate one shelf to shared goods like milk, butter and condiments. You will minimise waste, save space and sharing is caring.

KEEP LEFTOVERS TO A MINIMUM

Leftovers are great. Lunch tomorrow, breakfast, whatever - but cover them, your flatties do not appreciate the smell of chicken tikka masala seeping on to their iceberg lettuce.

Know what's going to be OK on the fridge shelf too, a bowl covered in paper towel is an accident waiting to happen, as is leaving cutlery in there.

Who leaves cutlery in the fridge? Some flatties do apparently, liking their knives chilled.

REMEMBER YOUR MILK

We know milk can edge a couple of days beyond its best-by date without becoming totally un-useable, but what is not OK is when flatties neglect to get rid of their burgeoning bottle, leaving the others to empty the yellow, gloopy mess down the drain. If you're milk's off, get rid of it. We don't want the sequel of Flubber coming out of the fridge.

DON'T LEAVE FOR WEEKS WITH FOOD IN THE FRIDGE

Following on from the old milk idea, it's best to make sure you've cleared the fridge of perishables before heading out of town. If you don't feel right ditching your food, let the flatmates eat it - they'll love you for it.

I really appreciate the fact you don't want to waste those three spinach leaves, mate, but I'd prefer it weren't a black puddle at the end of the week, in the back of our fridge.

