New Zealand's top 20 food festivals

Wairarapa Harvest Festival There's nothing like the taste of a raw kina.

It feels like you could hold up a sign saying "food festival" in any paddock or abandoned city site in New Zealand and in a blink you'd be surrounded by an eager crowd with wine glass holders around necks and bulging wallets in their hands.

Our enthusiasm for packing tightly together and queuing endlessly for a paper plate of smoked mussels or a 50ml pour of organic riesling seems to have no bounds. There are more than 100 wine and food festivals in New Zealand – one for every three days – and more keep popping up. And we still can't get enough.

When Fairfax NZ launched the Night Noodle Markets in Christchurch in January, 91,000 people went along over five nights. Wellington had 104,000 through over five nights at a waterfront site last month.



Fairfax's Brett McMeekin says the turnout far exceeded expectations. People turned up because it was an occasion and a chance to try something new in Asian street food.

Night Noodle Markets Night noodle markets have proven to be a success, along with many other food festivals across New Zealand.

Those huge numbers show how keen we are to use food as a reason to gather together with friends and family – and strangers. Not much new in that, perhaps, but what is new is the way food has become entertainment.



The people who bring us our food, wine and beer are our new rock stars, thanks to saturation media coverage of cooking shows and competitions.



Food excites us. New foods or new ways of doing things with food excite us even more. But there might be something more special going on behind the scenes.



We might be discovering more about ourselves as we shuffle from stall to stall.

Mike Heydon/ Jet Productions NZ A paella gets a good stir and a watchful eye at the Kapiti Food Festival

WHAT MAKETH THE FESTIVAL

Let's get the qualifiers out of the way first. Not all festivals are equal. At the most basic they might be hot chip vans, booze and bands thumping out Brown-Eyed Girl. Still a good time, but …

I went to the Waipara Valley Food Festival in North Canterbury last summer. On a sweltering day, 3000 people crammed into a small domain area to taste local wines, listen to music and eat beautiful local food from stalls run by the growers and makers. In a ConversatioNZ tent, we could listen to local experts talking about the relationship between food and wine.



The festival had been struggling in past years and a revamp had brought this local food emphasis in. Interest exploded. The cars poured north from Christchurch. A nerve had been touched.



I saw the same thing on a cold, windy day in Bluff in May when 5000 people – far too many, but that's been addressed for next year – packed into the small waterfront area to eat oysters, kina, muttonbirds, salmon, whitebait and venison alongside the people who farm, catch, open and cook them.



Again it was this "localness" that took things up a level. "There is no way buying a pottle of oysters in Auckland is going to have any comparison to eating them out of the shell in Bluff, after they have just been opened and handed to you by the opener," says Bluff festival organiser Kylie Fowler.



Whitianga Scallop Festival organiser Fiona Kettlewell makes a similar point. She says the stars of her festival are the best scallops in New Zealand and they are world class. "We have over 60 stands and 80 per cent of them cook scallops in a different way ... here you get to experience different tastes, different cooking experiences."



The festival is held on the marina on the northern reclamation area – you can see the water the scallops came from.

Maarten Holl/ Fairfax NZ Toast Martinborough is a real knees up that draws big crowds.

TOAST

Toast Martinborough organiser Annie Nielson says this "authenticity" is what takes a food festival to a different level. She was a co-founder of the Wellington on a Plate festival and took on running the boutique Martinborough festival last year.

Nielson says what really excites visitors is being immersed in the "terroir" of a place. They feel this through the wine and food, but also the setting and by meeting the people who produced the food and drink.

"It creates an authentic experience that people want more than anything."

Wellington on a Plate's Sarah Meikle says New Zealand is in the throes of working out what its food identity is and agrees focused festivals such as her multifaceted Wellington event could be an important part of it. They help give local producers vital time in the spotlight.

She says it's easy to define food cultures such as those of France, Italy and Spain, because they have spent thousands of years developing them. New Zealand is still working out what its food culture and identity is.

Meikle says it's a shame so many of us are still trying to be French or Italian with our food.

"We use parsley and basil and oregano, but you can't buy kawakawa or pikopiko or any of our native herbs in the supermarket, and I don't know if any of our general population would buy anything like that," she says. She looks forward to this changing, and it's likely that food festivals will help.

Neilson believes that food cultures develop over a far longer time than

New Zealand has been around. She says a culture is a long way off, but what we do have are products that are stunning in their individuality and quality.

Hawke's Bay Food and Wine Classic (FAWC) organiser Annie Dundas has seen some encouraging changes. A sprinkling of overseas visitors, especially from Australia, are making FAWC events an anchor to a wider trip.

However, it still seems that when Kiwis think of travelling to France or Italy, or even big brother Australia, we go looking forward to the food and wine. It's a big part of the reason to travel. But when tourists take a trip to New Zealand, they come for the scenery and our food becomes a bonus discovery. They came for the hills but many go home talking about our fresh, intense and authentic flavours.

Before we can tell the world about how amazing our local products are, we need to know and believe it ourselves. And this is where the quality food festivals play a part.

They are where we meet to enjoy and explore our food.

"We need to celebrate them, support them, consume them and make them be ours," says Meikle. "We need to appreciate truly New Zealand indigenous ingredients and need to tell everyone, everywhere, all the time, just how good they really are."

TOP 20 FESTIVAL PICKS

Hawke's Bay Food and Wine Classic: fawc.co.nz

Toast Martinborough: toastmartinborough.co.nz

Whitianga Scallop Festival: scallopfestival.co.nz

Bluff Oyster and Food Festival: bluffoysterfest.co.nz

Auckland Seafood Festival: aucklandseafoodfestival.co.nz

Visa Wellington on a Plate: visawoap.com

Marlborough Wine and Food Festival: wine-marlborough-festival.co.nz

Hokitika Wildfoods Festival: wildfoods.co.nz

Canterbury Truffle Festival: canterburytrufflefestival.nz

Gisborne Wine and Food Weekend: gisbornewineandfood.co.nz

Waiheke Wind and Food Festival: festival.waihekewine.co.nz

Waipara Valley Wine and Food Festival: waiparavalleywineandfood.co.nz

Kapiti Food Fair: kapitifoodfair.net

Night Noodle Markets: nightnoodlemarkets.nz

Taste of Auckland: tasteofauckland.co.nz

Port Chalmers Seafood Festival: festival.portchalmers.com

Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival: wairarapaharvestfestival.co.nz

Seafest Kaikoura: seafest.co.nz

Havelock Mussel and Seafood Festival: havelockmusselfestival.co.nz

"It" Bay of Islands Food and Wine Festival: paihianz.co.nz

- Cuisine