The White Moose Cafe in Dublin requests doctors' notes to serve gluten-free food

WARWICK SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Gluten-free pancakes are not on the menu at The White Moose Cafe.

A controversial cafe has increased its notoriety by refusing to serve those on a gluten-free diet.

The White Moose Cafe in Dublin, Ireland, which banned vegans from its premises in 2015, posted on Facebook that those with a preference for gluten-free fare would be required to present a doctor's note, before they would be served.

"This morning a girl asked us if we did gluten-free pancakes and when we asked her if she was a coeliac, she didn't even know what the word meant," the post explained.

"From now on, guests who demand gluten-free food are required to produce a doctor's note which states that you suffer from coeliac disease."

The post received 29,000 "likes" and more than 5000 shares. But some commenters were disbelieving.

One woman wrote: "How bloody ignorant of you. Gluten affects a lot more people than celiacs. "I have Hashimotos which even most doctors don't know how to treat, so I end up having to treat myself, which includes an elimination diet that shows gluten makes me feel like I've taken sleeping tablets. Glad restaurants in Australia aren't this stupid." The cafe responded: "I believed your comment up until the point where you misspelled the word 'coeliac' and now your entire comment has lost any ounce of credibility it had the potential to possess..." The White Moose reiterated its new policy in a post the following day. "Quite a number of you are saying that yesterday's post 'must be a joke' and that I couldn't possibly be serious about asking people for doctor's notes. Let me assure you that it was not a joke and I am deadly serious. Just as serious as I was when I said I'd charge a corkage fee for breastfeeding mothers, or when I threatened to give Valium to screaming babies, or even when I promised to shoot vegans dead at point blank range. In case you haven't noticed, all posts on this page are deadly serious and it is imperative that you take them literally." Customers were similarly unimpressed, prompting yet another post today: The cafe describes itself as: "an urban, bistro-style restaurant serving reasonably priced Irish cuisine with a contemporary twist".

- Stuff