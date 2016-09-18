Science uses bacteria to make chocolate taste better

Chris Skelton/Fairfax NZ Alex Aitken head chef at Molten restaurant and wine bar demonstrates the wonderful marriage of chocolate and blue cheese on a venison tartare dish entrée of his own creation.

Somewhere in the South Island, chocolate as we know it is getting a molecular make-over.

Commissioned by Italian ice cream maker Gianpaolo "Giapo" Grazioli, four Otago University food science students are incorporating live bacteria into chocolate - in the hopes of creating a new food.

The team of four are seeing if they can do to chocolate, what bacteria and fungi did to blue vein cheese - that is, create entirely new gastronomic experience.

Chris Skelton Molten restaurant's head chef Alex Aitken experiments with white chocolate and cheese.

"It was quite a challenging brief to be honest," said the team's supervisor, food scientist Phil Bremer.

"What Giapo has envisioned for the project, and they have managed to do, is a little different."

CHRIS SKELTON / FAIRFAX NZ Scientists are looking into whether they can create a healthy bacteria in chocolate.

But after nearly a year's worth of experimentation, Bremer said some of the products the team created tasted good and had great potential.

In the experiments, different concentrations of live bacteria and fungi cultures were added to the chocolate recipe - to varying degrees of success.

"They've tried putting probiotic bacteria into chocolate - the sort of stuff you put into yoghurt. That doesn't impact upon the flavour at all but the the problem is bacteria won't grow in chocolate.

Chris Skelton Chocolate, blue cheese and venison at Auckland's Molten restaurant.

"Bacteria will survive but it won't grow because the water activity in chocolate is too low and there is not enough free moisture, which is required for bacterial growth," Bremer explained.

In another experiment, the team combined blue vein cheese and chocolate - a pleasant result for blue cheese lovers.

"They've taken blue vein cheese, freeze dried that, ground it to a powder and put that back into the chocolate - It's quite a nice product actually, very nice," Bremer said.

And from its molecular pairing in the lab, to its complimentary pairing in commercial kitchens, blue cheese and chocolate is a "match made in heaven".

Molten restaurant's head chef Alex Aitken combines the flavours to delicately compliment his venison tartare.

"The rich, dark Valrhona chocolate and the distinct saltiness of the blue cheese brings out that raw venison flavour like nothing else," Aitken said.

That taste nuance is just as important to the chef as it is to Bremer, who is something of the laboratory's guinea pig for the potential products - having tried them all.

He said some of the chocolate creations have potential on the market - but there is a lot to figure out before that becomes a reality.

"I think flavour-wise and texture-wise, they've got a good product, the economics just have to be sorted out now."

The third-year food product development paper sees small groups of students work with company mentors in the hopes of producing new foods.

The opportunity presented a perfect opportunity for ice cream maker Giapo to satisfy his curiosity.

"The idea was to experiment to hopefully create something new for the sake of innovation," he said.​

Giapo owns an Auckland-based ice creamery by the same name, and specialises in creating boutique hand-made ice creams and sorbets.

"I work a lot with chocolate with what I do, and I wanted to know whether bacteria would make the taste of the chocolate change.

Eating foods rich in probiotics, such yoghurt or sauerkraut, has long been recognised as a way to support the body's natural digestion and immune system.

But more than the potential commercial value from having a chocolate that actually helps gut function - Giapo hopes it will have a "gastronomic value".

"We hope to create something tasteful, with a different texture - that will give a new experience to the person eating it."

