All Blacks v Pumas: Five of the best Argentinian recipes
What might the Argentinians indulge in while watching the Pumas take on the All Blacks?
The Argentines know what they're talking about when it comes to meat and fire, with some awesome accompaniments and deep fried delights too, so here are five of our favourites to whip up for Saturday's match.
READ MORE:
* Bledisloe Cup: Snacks to make when the All Blacks take on the Wallabies
* The countries that do barbecue best
* Ultimate Kiwi barbecue recipes
GRILLED LAMB RIBS WITH CHIMICHURRI
Chimichurri is to Argentina as tomato sauce is to New Zealand. Ditch the red stuff for a herby, fresh sauce with a hot, garlicky kick to go with whatever meat you like.
Paired with grilled lamb ribs, Fiona Smith's recipe will keep you and your mates happy, gnawing away in front of the tele. For a similar recipe, but with avocado, you could try guasacaca.
They're just like a Cornish pasty, except better. They're best paired with a nice beer. They'll take a bit of preparation, but worth it.
BEEF, CAPSICUM & FETA SALAD WITH CHIMICHURRI DRESSING
Chimichurri once again makes an appearance, but this is probably a more virtuous dish if you're trying to stay healthy.
With rich beef, smooth and salty feta and some sweet capsicum, your tastebuds will dance with joy as Beauden Barrett rips holes in the opposition.
CHICKEN, POTATO & CAPSICUM ASADO WITH THREE-HERB CHIMICHURRI
Asado, the traditional term for Argentina's barbecue style, calls for the meat to be cooked on the parilla.
The parilla cooks the meat over an open flame, like you can with a charcoal barbecue. Fiona Smith puts her chicken with potatoes, capsicum and, of course, chimichurri.
Hopefully there won't be a sour taste in our mouths at the end of the match, but if there is Argentina's caramel will keep you sweet.
They're famous for their version of the caramel, which you could top your ice-cream with or spread on bread if you're desperate.
- Stuff
Comments