All Blacks v Pumas: Five of the best Argentinian recipes

GETTY IMAGES It's always going to be a physical match against Los Pumas, so have snacks at the ready.

What might the Argentinians indulge in while watching the Pumas take on the All Blacks?

The Argentines know what they're talking about when it comes to meat and fire, with some awesome accompaniments and deep fried delights too, so here are five of our favourites to whip up for Saturday's match.

GRILLED LAMB RIBS WITH CHIMICHURRI

Kieran Scott Ribs are all the rage, so using lamb will be a nice touch of something different.

Chimichurri is to Argentina as tomato sauce is to New Zealand. Ditch the red stuff for a herby, fresh sauce with a hot, garlicky kick to go with whatever meat you like.

Paired with grilled lamb ribs, Fiona Smith's recipe will keep you and your mates happy, gnawing away in front of the tele. For a similar recipe, but with avocado, you could try guasacaca.

TUNA EMPANADAS

Edwina Pickles Empanadas are a mainstay in South America, much like the pie in New Zealand.

​They're just like a Cornish pasty, except better. They're best paired with a nice beer. They'll take a bit of preparation, but worth it.

BEEF, CAPSICUM & FETA SALAD WITH CHIMICHURRI DRESSING

Chimichurri once again makes an appearance, but this is probably a more virtuous dish if you're trying to stay healthy.



With rich beef, smooth and salty feta and some sweet capsicum, your tastebuds will dance with joy as Beauden Barrett rips holes in the opposition.



﻿CHICKEN, POTATO & CAPSICUM ASADO WITH THREE-HERB CHIMICHURRI

Aaron McLean Drops of chimichurri will put an extra punch into the flame-grilled chicken.

​Asado, the traditional term for Argentina's barbecue style, calls for the meat to be cooked on the parilla.

The parilla cooks the meat over an open flame, like you can with a charcoal barbecue. Fiona Smith puts her chicken with potatoes, capsicum and, of course, chimichurri.

DULCE DE LECHE

Hopefully there won't be a sour taste in our mouths at the end of the match, but if there is Argentina's caramel will keep you sweet.

They're famous for their version of the caramel, which you could top your ice-cream with or spread on bread if you're desperate.

