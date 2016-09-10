The MasterChef's that have had the most successful

Supplied MasterChef Australia winner Adam Liaw writes for Fairfax and is regularly seen on TV.

There's a long list of winners of MasterChef around the world, as the series gets bigger from season to season.

The list includes a host of success stories, with winners going on to bigger and better things, whether that be publishing cookbooks, hosting shows or working in some of the world's best kitchens.

In New Zealand, it seems the chefs have elevated themselves from chefs to marketing themselves as their own brands.

Graham Denholm Former MasterChef runner-up Poh Ling Yeow rubs shoulders with some of Australia's most well-known chefs, like Matt Moran.

With MasterChef Australia's latest season commencing in New Zealand next week, we thought we should look at some of the biggest success stories to come out of the worldwide series.

Joseph Johnson Nadia Lim won MasterChef New Zealand in 2011.

With six winners coming from the New Zealand competition and eight seasons in Australia, there are plenty of winners, but certainly some notables.

NADIA LIM

It's impossible to talk about successful MasterChef stories without referencing Nadia Lim, as she goes from strength to strength.

Nadia Lim has taken New Zealand by storm, both with her cooking and business My Food Bag.

With five cook books in her library, the University of Otago dietetics and nutrition graduate has recently signed a deal with Bauer media for a self-branded lifestyle magazine.

That follows the success fo the estimated $100 million business My Food Bag - a business that has taken the country by storm, providing ingredients and recipes for healthy and delicious meals.

ADAM LIAW

Adam Liaw.

He's on television in Australia, travelling the world and trying weird and wonderful foods each destination has to offer.

Sporting his trademark man bun, Liaw has published four books highlighting his asian style and making it more accessible for the everyday cook. Liaw also regularly writes for Fairfax, providing plenty of recipes.

CHELSEA WINTER

Chelsea Winter, winner of the third season of MasterChef New Zealand, has a very loyal following over social media.

She's collaborated with Lewis Road Creamery, brought out books and is proving to be a social media powerhouse, Chelsea Winter is certainly doing well after winning the third season of MasterChef New Zealand.

Her 'simple made special' mantra resonates with Kiwis and her love of New Zealand butter is certainly admirable and her interactions on Facebook make everyone love her.

CHRISTINE HA

She could likely be one of the most memorable cooks to go through the Masterchef competition, notably because she is legally blind.

Beating out 30,000 home cooks, Ha's moved on to speak at TEDx talks, written a New York Times best selling cookbook and acted as a judge herself on Masterchef Vietnam.

She also hosts her very own YouTube channel Blind Life, where she chronicles her adventures.

CHRISTINE MCKAY

She may not have her own show, a cookbook or an extremely recognisable name, but Christine McKay could be one of the best chefs to come from the MasterChef kitchen.

Having taken the eye of world famous chef Heston Blumenthal, she not only won $250,000 and a new car - she got herself a job offer at 2001's world's best restaurant: The Fat Duck.

Within a month, she was in Blumenthal's kitchen and working her way up the organisation. She's now working on opening her own restaurant in her native Australia.

POH LING YEOW

​Ever since she placed as runner-up in MasterChef Australia's first season, Poh Ling Yeow has been doing very well for herself.

Championing Asian cuisine, she has had two television series - as well as appearing in a whole heap of films and other shows.

She's also returned to the MasterChef kitchen several times, judging the newcomers.

