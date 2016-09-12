Over Eton video reveals what gelatin is really made of

A stomach-churning video, showing just how our favourite gum-based lollies are made, has people swearing off gummy bears for life. And you might just do the same.

Belgian filmmaker Alina Kneepkens, directed a series of "reversed stories" for broadcaster VRT, which document the production of certain foods.

Along with stories on sugar, black pudding and mozzarella is the "Over Eton" video everyone is talking about. Entitled, "Gelatin," the clip reveals exactly how gelatin lollies are made. And be warned – it's not easy viewing.

"'Jelly' is candy," Kneepkens writes on her website. "But only few people know they're made of gelatine from the skin of pigs. Sweet?"

According to PETA gelatin is a protein made by boiling animal skin, tendons, cartilage, ligaments and/or bones in water. It's usually obtained from cows, pigs or fish. It's also found in shampoos, some marshmallows, yoghurt, ice cream, face masks and photographic film – and that's not an exhaustive list.

If – having seen the video – you're swearing off gelatin for life, there are, however, other vegan substitutes - Agar-agar (derived from cooked and pressed seaweed), and Carrageen (also known as Irish moss) to name a few.

"Gelatin" has been viewed 12 million times and has garnered nearly twenty thousand, extremely polarising, comments.

"All I see is the use of the animal," reads the most "liked" comment. "Nothing wasted. We eat animals, we are designed to. What's important is the welfare of that animal, from birth to death. And for us not to waste any of the animal as it's disrespectful to the animal that gave us his life."

"I don't know why people are angry," wrote another commenter. "Gelatin comes from skin and bones of animals. How can anyone not know where gelatin comes from? Considering we eat cow and pig, gelatin is a by-product that is useful instead of going to waste."

For others, however, the video completely changed their perspective.

"I will never eat a gelatin-based product again," reads one response.

"The pig at the end breaks my heart," reads another. "Never will I eat anything that contains gelatin… You eat a candy or marshmallow or even a yoghurt…and it contains part of a pig. NOPE."

One mother wrote that "Gelatin" was the first film about the origins of food she felt she could show her daughter. "Not bloody, no obvious acts of cruelty, but very much to the point and informative. Hopefully she will grow up to make more informed choices about what she puts into her body."

