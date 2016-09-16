Aucklanders cut back on cafe coffee, preferring to brew their own - study

123rf Survey of home espresso machines shows half are used daily.

Cantabrians don't cave in to the convenience and cost effectiveness of espresso machines, still preferring barista brewed beans, a new survey reveals.

Meanwhlie, Aucklanders cut back on their store-bought flat whites once they have a nifty coffee maker at home, according to a survey of 544 espresso machine owners released by Canstar Blue this week.

The stats reveal interesting differences between the regions in their approach to using espresso machines at home.



Wellingtonians, for example, are most likely to own a capsule machine.

123rf.com Home espresso machines give people a choice of where they get their quality coffee fix.

While small kitchen appliances and gadgets often languish in a drawer after a short time, it seems many of us rate our coffee machines highly - 48 per cent reported using their machine daily.



The average spent on a machine was $399, but Waikato people topped the average spend with $638. Men paid more ($427) than women ($376) for a machine.

NESPRESSO Automatic espresso machines help home users keep their cups consistent.

The most common type of machine owned was a capsule style (53 per cent), followed by manual (29 per cent) and automatic (16 per cent) that grinds and/or dispenses coffee at the push of a button.

Just over 40 per cent of machine owners said they were saving money on café coffees since buying their machine.

Canstar NZ general manager Jose George says Kiwi buyers valued reliability and useability over everything else. How it looked was the least important factor.



HOME ESPRESSO HABITS BY REGION

THAM KEE CHUAN Manual machines aren't as popular as automatic home espresso machines.

Auckland: Aucklanders are the least likely to spend money outside the home after buying a coffee machine (36 per cent) and are the most likely to throw away pods from capsule machines because it's too hard to recycle them (31 per cent). They are the most likely to own an automatic machine which grinds and/or dispenses coffee at the push of a button (20 per cent) and the least likely to own a manual machine (19 per cent).



Waikato: Those in the Waikato are the least likely to see their coffee machine as a status symbol (6 per cent) and own a capsule machine (44 per cent).

Bay of Plenty: Those in the Bay of Plenty are most likely to prefer coffee made at home to one bought from a café (38 per cent), use their coffee machine everyday (59 per cent) and use a manual machine (35 per cent). They are the least likely to get a withdrawal headache when cutting down on coffee consumption (6 per cent) and own an automatic machine (grinds and/or dispenses coffee at the push of a button) (6 per cent).

Wellington: Wellingtonians are the most likely to get a withdrawal headache when cutting down on coffee consumption (14 per cent) and own a capsule machine (63 per cent).

Carys Monteath Aucklanders are the least likely to recycle used home espresso capsules.

Canterbury: Cantabrians are the least likely to prefer coffee made at home over one bought from a café (24 per cent) and are the least confident in their home barista skills when making coffee for guests (34 per cent).

Otago: People in Otago are most likely to spend less money outside of the home since buying a coffee machine (52 per cent) and are the most confident in their home barista skills when making coffee for guests (52 per cent). They are the most likely to see their coffee machine as a status symbol (18 per cent) and the least likely to throw away the pods from capsule machines because it's too hard to recycle them (18 per cent).

