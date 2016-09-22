Pippa Middleton admits she hasn't tried all recipes in her new cookbook

Anthony Harvey Pippa Middleton worked with the British Heart Foundation before, completing the London To Brighton Bike Ride to raise funds for the organisation.

Pippa Middleton is releasing her first cookbook and admits she hasn't tried every recipe.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge confessed she's only tried about 80 per cent of the recipes in Heartfelt - a book to benefit the British Heart Foundation.

The recently engaged ex-Vanity Fair columnist is used to a bit of backash. Her first book, a guide to home entertaining, published in 2012, was lambasted for stating the obvious.

"I would like to say I have made every single one (recipe), but I have definitely done a good 80 per cent of them," she told the Daily Mail after the publishing announcement was made this week.

The book includes recipes vetted by dieticians to keep salt and sugar levels down.

In a sneak-peak, Middleton has shared her 'fool proof recipe for romance' - Asian tuna with avocado salsa, as well as a couple of other seafood recipes.

Pippa, 33, has conceded that her first book was a bit of a failure, admitting to the Daily Mail that she had not yet "earned the right" to write such a guide.

There's no indication of the new book will be available in New Zealand.

- Stuff