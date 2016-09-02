The best recipes for Fathers' Day brunch
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach - here's how to show your father affection on Sunday.
Rather than going out and spending a bomb on eggs benedict, why not do it at home?
Whether it's a full English breakfast, pancakes, waffles or your classic eggs benedict, dad will be happy. Especially if there's bacon.
READ MORE:
*Do it better than your local: how to cook the perfect hot chip
*Recipe: Orange, cardamom and honey ice cream with caramelised rosemary orange
*From the menu: Paprika chicken salad from Astoria
PANCAKES
Nothing says 'I love you Dad' like heart-shaped pancakes covered in maple syrup and piles of bacon or filled with berries and topped with delicate cream.
Not only are the toppings endless, the fillings are just as versatile - with fruit, chocolate chips or bacon bits.
There's a reason Jack Johnson wrote a song about banana pancakes, because they're delicious.
FRITTERS
Corn, zucchini; paua, tuatua, mussels; bananas or apples, fritters are so versatile you can make one batter and fill them whatever you like.
Mix them together, add some bacon or even use kumara in there.
EGGS BENE
Let's be honest: eggs benedict are a mainstay, a stalwart, on the brunch menu.
Whether that's with salmon, bacon or spinach, it's all about the runny yolk and rich Hollandaise.
Perfect the Hollandaise and you're on to a winner.
SALAD
Dad might be wanting something lighter for brunch or brekkie, so why not make him a man-sized salad?
Whether it's caesar, Thai beef or one full of ancient grains, they're all worth a munch - an upright and delicious way to start the day.
If he's not a salad kind of guy, you could just disguise it as a steak stir-fry of sorts.
- Stuff
Comments