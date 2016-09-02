The best recipes for Fathers' Day brunch

Murray Wilson/ Fairfax NZ Eggs Benedict doesn't have to be done in restaurants, do it for dad at home.

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach - here's how to show your father affection on Sunday.

Rather than going out and spending a bomb on eggs benedict, why not do it at home?

Whether it's a full English breakfast, pancakes, waffles or your classic eggs benedict, dad will be happy. Especially if there's bacon.

Ron Sumners All bacon, everything, and dad will be happy - surely.

READ MORE:

*Do it better than your local: how to cook the perfect hot chip

*Recipe: Orange, cardamom and honey ice cream with caramelised rosemary orange

*From the menu: Paprika chicken salad from Astoria

123rf.com Dainty crepes or big stacks of thick pancakes, dad will be stoked.

PANCAKES

Nothing says 'I love you Dad' like heart-shaped pancakes covered in maple syrup and piles of bacon or filled with berries and topped with delicate cream.

Not only are the toppings endless, the fillings are just as versatile - with fruit, chocolate chips or bacon bits.

There's a reason Jack Johnson wrote a song about banana pancakes, because they're delicious.

There's nothing quite like fritters for breakfast, but mussel fritters really take the cake.

FRITTERS

Corn, zucchini; paua, tuatua, mussels; bananas or apples, fritters are so versatile you can make one batter and fill them whatever you like.

Mix them together, add some bacon or even use kumara in there.

EGGS BENE

​Let's be honest: eggs benedict are a mainstay, a stalwart, on the brunch menu.



Whether that's with salmon, bacon or spinach, it's all about the runny yolk and rich Hollandaise.

Perfect the Hollandaise and you're on to a winner.

SALAD

Dad might be wanting something lighter for brunch or brekkie, so why not make him a man-sized salad?

Whether it's caesar, Thai beef or one full of ancient grains, they're all worth a munch - an upright and delicious way to start the day.

If he's not a salad kind of guy, you could just disguise it as a steak stir-fry of sorts.

- Stuff