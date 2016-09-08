Seen a lost pet? Do something about it

Spotted a runaway dog? Don't just shrug - do something about it

What would you do if you spotted an unleashed dog?

This week, I helped reunite a lost pet with his owners. I may have even helped save the pet's life.

No applause, please, no hero's crown! I'm not writing this as a boast, but as a way of saying how important it can be to do just a little mental preparation – to imagine what you would do if a tricky situation arises.

And to not shrug and assume someone else will sort the problem out.



READ MORE:

* How social media helped save a cat

* Why does your pet like to lick you?

* The reclusive life of Tiny the cat

Here's what happened.

Just after 5pm, I was driving past a little park near where I live. On the footpath next to the park a black dog was trotting, jinking left and then right as if figuring out where to go. I saw it trot into the park.



A couple of minutes later, at home, I checked out the window and saw the dog still in the park, still trotting, still jinking. That dog doesn't know where it is, or where to go, I thought.



The dog ran to the other side of the park – the side that met a busy main road now full of peak afternoon traffic. Then I lost sight of the dog.



So I put my jacket back on, grabbed a spare leash – the widest, strongest one in our small collection – and walked to the park.



By now, a woman had arrived and taken her own dog into the park for exercise. She spotted me with the leash in hand, and asked if I was looking for a black Lab. I explained it wasn't mine, but I'd brought a leash to see if I could catch the dog and keep it safe while contacting the council's dog control people.



I headed in the direction the woman said she'd seen the black dog run, but quickly changed tack when I heard her call out to me: the dog had reappeared at the other end of the block.



The dog ducked into an ungated driveway right on the corner with the busy road. He was still in the front yard of the house when I reached the driveway.



Now this is the point where a lot of people would get nervous. I was a little nervous: will the dog flee at speed? Will it come to me? Will it, yikes, get fearful and bite me?



I wouldn't have taken the risk of being bitten if I'd thought the dog was fearful. My feeling was that this black Lab was safe. He'd been bounding around in what I read to be a mix of excitement and puzzlement; he had, I could now see, a collar and a blue tag indicating he was registered for 2016-17.

A leash is crucial to a dog's safety outdoors. Alo, Digby and Spike are well secured.

My gut feeling could have been wrong, but in this case it wasn't. I called to the dog, who pricked his ears but stayed where he was, in this front yard.

I crouched and called him again, and he trotted to me. As I tickled his head I was easily able to hook the leash to his collar and read the number on his blue tag.

He was a beautiful, glossy, well-kept young lad and very friendly. He seemed to treat me as his new guardian, leaning against my legs and making no bid to get away.

I noticed he was gazing about at any woman who walked nearby, as though checking if each was his human mum.

A woman in the next-door house came out to see what was happening. She didn't recognise the dog.

So I took out my phone and after a couple of failed attempts to make Siri understand my instruction, I got through to the city council after-hours line. The council staffer took the details, including the tag number, and kept me online while she found out when the animal services person could get to me.

At this moment I saw a little drama going on that I realised could be linked to the black Lab.

At the end of the street I saw a woman running, and apparently followed by a van. The black Lab was taking a great interest in the woman – who spotted us and began to run towards us.

"Is this your dog?" I asked, and she and the van's driver, a man, said yes. "The kids let him out!" the woman said.

While I explained to the council staffer what was happening, and she set about cancelling the animal services callout, the man unhooked the Lab from my leash and lifted the dog into the van.

The woman asked me, "Are you from that house up there?" – meaning the house where my own dogs were currently out on the deck making their own excited commentary on the drama unfolding in the neighbourhood below. "Yes," I replied, wishing I'd thought to shut the dog-flap.

Then the man and woman ran back down the street, apparently to call to their child who was down an alley still searching.

I pocketed my phone and rolled up the dangling leash. The people didn't actually thank me, that I heard, but that didn't offend me. They looked stressed and breathless and perhaps embarrassed. That was how I'd felt that time my own dog escaped and was made safe by a dog-loving person who'd known to phone the council.

This is my point, and why I'm recounting this perhaps trivial tale in detail. After that time Connor ran away, I've told myself that if I ever see a stray dog, I'll do something positive about it. I'll have saved the council's number into my phone (done); I'll keep a spare leash to hand; I'll keep myself safe but at least try to leash the dog and phone the council. If I can't leash the dog, I'll phone the council anyway.

I won't just watch and shrug.

This isn't bravery or heroism, but common sense.

What happened this week is, I imagine, what could happen in countless cases of runaway dogs. If I'd stayed at home, then that black Lab might have gambolled on to the road and been hit by a car. Instead, he was safe as soon as I got that leash buckled to him.

It's worth thinking: what would I do if…? If I see a runaway dog; if I find an injured cat on the road; if a well-kept cat suddenly adopts me and "moves in". Because in all those cases, there's likely to be a worried owner somewhere wondering where their loved pet is, and hoping someone does the right thing.

Join Four Legs Good on Facebook.

Follow the daily photos of #connorandphoebe on Instagram.

- Stuff