Why politicians should have pets

The late Buddy upstaged Labour leader Andrew Little during a photo shoot.

I read about the sad end of Buddy the black cat. He disappeared from his home a few weeks ago after a tough year during which he suffered poisoning and later developed cancer.

Cats often do that when they feel their time is short; they seek out a safe place where they can lick their wounds as much as they can, remaining in charge of their lives until the last moments.

Buddy's family farewelled him in his absence. Harry, the dog who adored him, pined.



It's a common story, but the reason Buddy's tale was in the news was that his human dad was Andrew Little, the Labour Party leader. Without knowing it, Buddy was a figure of public interest thanks to his being that unique thing, the pet of a top politician.



A pet makes a politician "relatable", the PR dictum goes. When we see a politician relaxing with a cat or striding out with a dog, we can think of that person as someone like us who does everyday things; someone who opens cans, empties litter trays, and gets unspeakable stuff on their work clothes.

Hence we know about Buddy, the SPCA cat who bombed Little's promotional photo shoots.

Buddy puts Andrew Little in his place with some timely trouser-hair.

And hence we hear quite a lot about Moonbeam, the Key family cat. We know how lazy she is, and how she was named without Key's input, and how she gets to listen in on strategy meetings. She's probably in a Farrar focus group.

But strangely, we've never seen a photo of Moonbeam. Well, I haven't, and I couldn't find one. Key's retinue needs to rectify this and get some pictures taken of him with the cat, else there'll be conspiracy theories and headlines about "Moonbeamgate".

We need a picture of Moonbeam rubbing round our head-of-government's legs and leaving hair on his loafers, or putting a claw, relatably, through a prime-ministerial nipple.

Clinton Presidential Library & Museum Socks ruled the White House during Bill Clinton's presidency.

After all, President Obama's been pictured running with Bo, the White House dog. His predecessor Bill Clinton was seen with cat-in-chief Socks. Vladimir Putin wrestled with his dogs for the cameras. Even Canada's Justin Trudeau, whose image needs no softening, has tweeted shots of his new dog (which, in a geopolitically suspicious coincidence, is the same breed as the Obamas').

(I've seen no photos of Donald Trump with a pet, other than the dead agouti guinea pig that someone pasted to his scalp. But he does love to insult other people by calling them dogs, so that's possibly something.)

Me, I like to see political leaders having pets. Not because it's good PR for them, but for two other reasons. The first is that it reminds me that politicians are not caricatures, but human beings. That person we deride on message boards and whose face we make defamatory memes of is a flesh-and-blood person who goes home at night and looks a pet in the eye and gives it a cuddle.

The second reason is that it reassures me the politician is grounded. Sure, a pet can make you feel like a movie star or an emperor, but it reminds you at the same time that you're just a lap, or a food source, or a voice to be ignored.

Having a pet doesn't solely knock you down to size or solely build you up – it does both. It right-sizes your ego. To me, that's a healthy thing in a leader's life.

So I send my condolences to the Little family, and I lodge a public recommendation that, when they're ready, they head out and adopt a new cat and give it a home. Not as a Buddy substitute (he's unique), but as a humanity meter and sanity bringer.

By the way, Helen Clark was and is a remarkable leader, but don't you think her campaign to lead the UN would be enhanced if she was known to have pets? How about a rescue terrier called Sprocket and a big ginger mog named Pooze?

(She doesn't, to my knowledge, but it's something the PR people might get on to.)

