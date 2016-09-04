Lynda Hallinan: How to grow watercress at home

Watercress is a superfood that surprisingly easy to grow at home.

My first garden wasn't so much a raised bed, as a sunken one. It was a twin set of concrete laundry tubs – those old ones with ribbed slanted sides that doubled as washboards – that Dad had buried in the soil.

Judging by Mum's photos of it, my first garden wasn't a howling success. In one photo, our farm dog is fast asleep on top of it.

In another, there are two crosses made out of sticks, marking the graves of our pet rabbits. And in both photos, the only horticultural content appears to be a thriving crop of what trendy chefs now call wood sorrel, but what most gardeners recognise as oxalis.

John Hawkins Head to a farmers' market - like this one in Invercargill - and buy a bunch of watercress to kickstart your home crop.

I mention this because the next time I saw some of those old tubs being upcycled as gardens, it was at Fleur's Place in Moeraki, and they were filled with water – and fitted with a plug – to support a flourishing crop of watercress.

James Sukias, NIWA Watercress being cultivated in experimental pond-like containers in Rotorua.

Watercress is a perennial aquatic plant that floats on its own liferaft of hollow stems, with trailing mats of roots under the water's surface. It prefers running streams but will also take root on the muddy margins of wetlands.

Watercress has naturalised in many parts of New Zealand and can be readily foraged for, though food safety experts generally warn against collecting it unless you can be sure there are no upstream sources of pollution.

GROWING GUIDE

Jane Ussher You can also grow watercress in potting mix as long as it’s kept very, very wet.

Watercress can be raised in large buckets or troughs, or in garden soil, but in the ground it tends to develop an English mustard-hot pungency that's unpalatable (like wild rocket at the end of summer).



If growing in a bucket of water, change the water weekly. Add an organic fertiliser, such as liquid compost, to kickstart growth, but once it is growing well, keep the water clean and thoroughly rinse the foliage after harvesting.

The easiest way to start a crop of watercress is to buy a fresh bunch from a vege store or farmers' market. Bunches are often sold with a few roots still attached, but if not, they'll soon sprout new ones if kept in water.

FROM SEED

Emma Boyd Watercress soup with a decadent swirl of cream.

Watercress can also be propagated from seed. Kings Seeds offer standard watercress and an improved form known as 'Aqua Large Leaf'.



Germinate the seeds on wet tissue paper then transfer to moist pots of seed-raising mix and grow on until plants are a few centimetres tall.

Then submerge the pots into buckets of water to grow on.

You can also sow watercress thickly for snipping as a baby salad green.

IN THE KITCHEN

123RF Recognised as a "superfood", watercress is said to help with head colds.

Eat watercress raw in salads and sandwiches, slip it into omelettes and quiches, or steam it quickly for stir-fries or side dishes.

In winter and early spring, when basil is out-of-season, watercress makes a vibrant green pesto. And it's divine in a smooth soup with a swirl of cream on top. The more you eat, the better, because the more you cut watercress, the less likely it is to flower and run to seed, forcing you to start again.

HERBAL PROPERTIES

Prized for centuries for its nutritional value, watercress is a cure-all salad herb. It's said to be a blood purifier, a complexion-clearer, head cold soother and an aphrodisiac.

Modern scientific studies have also confirmed watercress as a superfood. It topped a list of "powerhouse" fruit and veges – defined by researchers at William Paterson University in the US as foods that provide 10 per cent or more of the daily recommended intake across 17 nutrients.

