DIY project anyone? 103-year old church on sale near Thames

The 103-year old Puriri Church just southeast of Thames on the edge of the Hauraki Plains is for sale.

A house of the Lord is set to become a house of the handyman.

The 103-year-old Puriri Church, just southeast of Thames on edge of the Hauraki Plains, is up for sale and the historic church is ripe for conversion into a character residence.

The forlorn looking structure – sitting on 1053 square metres adjacent to State highway 26 – will go to auction on September 29 through Bayleys Hamilton sales team Karl Davis and Lee Carter.

The 100-square-metre structure will go to auction in September.

The building is 100 square metres and comes with an organ, which was originally housed at the Methodist church in Thames.

READ MORE: Heavenly church in Waitara up for sale

Carter said it would answer the prayers of enthusiastic do-it-yourself folk looking to create a heritage home on a big flat section.

The church has cultural significance because it served local Methodists and other Protestant churchgoers for almost 90 years.

"The church is crammed with turn-of-the-last-century aesthetics and design - from what looks like native rimu and matai floorboards through to high vaulted ceilings and leadlight windows," he said.

It began as a Methodist house of worship before becoming a shared-use ministry over the decades.

However, as congregation numbers dwindled, so too did the secular support. The Presbyterian services ceased in 1970, followed by the Methodist in 1971 and the Anglican in 1973.

Community spirit rallied a decade later and the church was restored and reopened in 1988.

In 2001, the community voted that the local populace was no longer able to physically or financially maintain the native timber and concrete structure and the doors were once again closed.

The church was deconsecrated in 2012 and bought by a consortium of Coromandel and Hauraki Plains locals with heavenly visions of somehow saving and refurbishing the beloved chapel.

One by one, the consortium members either died or were bought out until only the current owners of the Puriri Church remain.

A heritage report on the church said: "The architectural significance of the Puriri Methodist Church lies in its modest Gothic Revival form, which is enhanced by decorative relief mouldings and the fenestration (window arrangements)."

"The church has cultural significance because it served local Methodists and other Protestant churchgoers for almost 90 years. Its place in the life of the community is enhanced by its prominent location overlooking State Highway 26," the heritage report adds.

- Stuff