Five of the best beachfront houses for sale in Auckland

123RF This could be you if you had your very own beachfront house.

Long, lazy days at the beach - they're as quintessentially Kiwi as jandals and Goody Goody Gum Drops ice cream.

And if you bought one of these properties, you could sunbathe and skinny dip almost in the privacy of your own backyard.

Here are five of the best beachfront properties for sale in Auckland. Warning: May induce intense cravings for summer.



The Bucklands Beach beauty, CV $4.9 million

TRADEME The four-bedroom, four-bathroom Bucklands Beach beauty is described as "a landmark of the peninsula".

This 656sqm home boasts a theatre room, library and unencumbered beach access. There's even a boat garage and boat ramp for the seafaring buyer.

Getting around the house seems like a doddle, with a four-car garage, lift and glass walkbridge - perfect for making an entrance.

The Milford marvel, CV unknown

TRADEME The Milford marvel - the ultimate in beachfront luxury.

The view from this beachfront beauty encompasses the Whangaparaoa Pensinsula, Rangitoto Island and outer Gulf Islands. Inside, there are three bedrooms, all with ensuites - but we're betting you'd spend most of your time with your toes in the sand.

The exact value of this house is unknown, but it's for serious buyers only: only enquiries of $5 million or more will be accepted.

The Tindalls Beach treasure, CV unknown

TRADEME The Tindalls Beach treasure is tucked away between the bush and the beach.

This Rodney property boasts beach access and panoramic ocean views, all set on 1537sqm of private, north-facing land.

Inside there's room for a big family, with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living spaces, and it's close to the marina for those wanting to take to the waves.

The Devonport delight, CV $6.3 million

TRADEME The Devonport delight is just a hop, skip and a jump to the water's edge.

The listing for this wee stunner doesn't say much, but a picture is worth a thousand words.

It boasts five bedrooms and at least six bathrooms - but most importantly, it's just metres from the backdoor to the sea.

Resplendent in Remuera, CV $5.9 million

TRADEME Resplendent in Remuera - four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 100 per cent bliss.

This majestic home faces northwest and, according to the vendors, is "bathed in all day sun".

It has sea views across Hobson's Bay and the harbour, from the Sky Tower to Rangitoto - the perfect backdrop for a day of surf and sandcastles.

