An entire English village is on sale for $36 million - and someone just made an offer

Cundalls It comes with a mansion, 43 houses and 2000 acres of countryside. And someone has just made an offer.

Someone has just put in an offer for a Yorkshire village, in Northern England that comes complete with a 21-bedroom mansion, 43 houses, and over 2,000 acres of surrounding countryside.

On April 4, estate agency Cundalls put up West Heslerton, which even comes with its own sports pavilion and playing fields, for sale.

Cundalls confirmed that a potential buyer has made an offer. The listing for the estate comes with a £20 million (NZ$36 million) guide price, but the exact amount of the offer is undisclosed, the Guardian reported.

Cundalls This15,692 sq.ft mansion is included but requires renovation.

"It is correct that it is under offer and it has been for some time now. There was a lot of interest from many different buyers, but we cannot say any more at this stage," said Cundalls in a statement to the Guardian.

It will be interesting to see who ends up buying the Yorkshire village as it has been in the Dawnay family for over 150 years.

The listing details what is included in the 2,116 acres of land.

In April, Tom Watson, a director of Cundalls estate agency, told the Yorkshire Post that "it would be perfect for somebody wanting to build up and leave a legacy. The estate has been very much untouched in the past 50 years and is now a blank canvas ready to be shaped for the next generation."

At the time, he added that expects a huge amount of interest from developers and investors.

Interested? You can view the listing here.

Business Insider