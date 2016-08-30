For sale at $1.5 billion: Is this the world's most expensive house?

COTE-DAZUR.IN Villa Les Cedres, on the French Riviera, is on the market at NZ$1.5 billion.

The words "million-dollar house" are nothing new. After years of rising home prices, a figure with six zeros doesn't impress the way it used to.

But a billion-dollar house? Now that will make you sit up and take notice.

Villa Les Cedres in the south of France just hit the market for the first time in almost 100 years and, listed at NZ$1.5 billion, it is the most expensive home for sale in the world.

COTE-DAZUR.IN The 35-acre garden is said to be one of the most beautiful in Europe, and is open to tour groups and the public on certain days of the year.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 10-bedroom property is currently the home of Suzanne Marnier-Lapostolle. The house had been in the Grand Marnier family (world-famous for cognacs and liqueurs) since the 1920s, but the property was included in the $760-million acquisition of Grand Marnier by Italian-based Campari Group in March.

MONACO-HOTEL.COM In terms of residents' personal wealth, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is second only to Monaco.

The property's amenities include 35 acres of manicured lawns and botanical gardens with over 5000 plants and rare tropical vegetation. Considered to be among the most beautiful gardens in Europe, they were designed by the same man who designed the Eiffel Tower gardens. There's also an Olympic-size swimming pool, a ballroom and stables for up to 30 horses.

Villa Les Cedres, which was built around 1830 and was once home to Belgium's King Leopold II, is located in the exclusive town of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, near Nice. The villa sits within the grounds of The Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

While $1.5 billion seems almost ludicrous, the right buyer may have room to negotiate. According to Fortune.com, Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said the company would entertain offers from a minimum of $330 million.

BryceLoweHomes St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is a favourite holiday destination among the European aristocracy and international millionaires.

Local estate agents divide the market in the South of France into Prime (5 million euros-plus) and Super-prime (10 million euros and above ). Alexander Kraft, chairman and chief executive of Sotheby's International Realty France, says: "The market on the French Riviera actually has been quite depressed for several years now, especially for properties priced at more than $25 million."

- Stuff.co.nz