My favourite space: Quake-damaged Lyttelton loft rebuilt

JANE USSHER The rimu Staircase in Kris and Alex Herbert's open-plan Lyttleton loft was rescued from the downstairs basement.

Kris and Alex Herbert discovered the Lyttelton Rugby Clubrooms building in 2006. They had been on the lookout for a new factory space after Alex, who hand crafts skis for the couple's business, Kingswood Skis, outgrew his first factory.

"We stumbled upon this vast cavern of space," says Kris of the clubrooms' basement, which proved the perfect location for a new factory.

It wasn't long, however, before the pair began "secretly harbouring a dream of owning the whole building and living upstairs," says Kris. Then, two years later, when the cost of maintaining the circa 1913 brick building grew too much, the rugby club decided to sell.

JANE USSHER Kris and Alex Herbert.

"We put it all on the line with an unconditional contract, which meant we had to sell our house and find a whole lot of extra financing with this pretty skinny business," says Kris. "But we got it and we were over the moon."

READ MORE:

*My favourite space: A Christchurch party barn

*My favourite space: Living among New Zealand art

*My favourite space: Clare Grove's Herne Bay turret bedroom

JANE USSHER The living area looks out over the ever-changing Lyttleton port through an enormous timber window.

They seat to work "ripping everything out" and, six months later, moved into the renovated loft space with then one-year-old son Obi. But, just over a year later, the first Canterbury earthquake struck.

They spent the next four years trying to salvage their home. They put in a partial-demolition plan for the building, but the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (CERA) had other ideas. They decided the building was dangerous and wanted it scrapped. "We had a major showdown, kind of Old West-style, on the street. But in the end [CERA] didn't really have any good reason for not approving our demolition plan and they finally capitulated," says Kris.

"We knew we'd have to strengthen it, but we didn't want to start from scratch because we would never, ever have enough money," says Kris. "We had to try and bring this place back to life with the insurance money we had."

JANE USSHER Up the stairs off the open-plan living room is the master bedroom.

They did. The vast space – there are only three "rooms" in the traditional sense – is a testament to the couple's determination and vision. Kris talked to NZ House & Garden about the renovation process.

What was your vision for this space? When we were rebuilding we wanted to make it so it was set up for whatever it needed to be in the future. So it's not set up to have all these little rooms; the internal walls are non-structural so you can pull it all back completely and it's like a warehouse again. You could go from there and do anything.

What were some of the challenges of the renovation? We fought battle after battle to save trusses and other materials, to come up with a design for a tricky site, to reuse as much as we could and to do it with the limited money we had. We saved all seven trusses; four of them have been reused in the "new" top storey. They totally make the building.

JANE USSHER The "nook" is a cosy spot that's great for reading.

What are some of the key features of the space? The rimu staircase, which was rescued from the basement. It had been there a very long time so we brought it up and sanded and oiled it. The paintings behind the staircase are by a friend, artist Malcolm Terry. The rimu dining table was one of two left behind by the rugby club – we spent hours chipping off the Formica that was glued to the top.

Who else contributed to the renovation? Our architect Massimiliano Capocaccia was great. He understood our vision and was able to get it on paper. He nailed the design for the large window looking out to the port.

How did you approach the interior design? We managed to pull off a lot of the interiors with DIY, Trade Me and bartering. We never had a decorating scheme. It's all been a collection of things that have been donated or found and somehow they all kind of go together, although we do buy art from our friends when we can.

- NZ House & Garden