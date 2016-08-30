Start now to grow your own eggplants from seed

People seem to feel either love or indifference towards eggplants. The latter group dismisses them as bland, while the former values them for the substance and texture they bring to dishes.

That they're largely tasteless is not often debated. Eggplants do have some flavour – a sort of grassy nuttiness – but it's subtle at best and usually irrelevant. The function of this fruit is more often to carry flavour - as it does in the classic moussaka - rather than impart it.

Many highly bred crops like tomatoes and peppers (both related to eggplants) offer a variety of flavours from cultivar to cultivar, but all eggplants taste the same and are interchangeable in recipes.

SALLY TAGG These mini-fruiting, grafted ‘Ophelia’ eggplants are great croppers.

For reasons unknown, the skinny-fruited, Asian-style cultivars seem to be more reliable and crop more heavily in many parts of New Zealand than the rotund, black or purple common forms.

THE HEAT IS ON

Eggplants should ideally be started eight to 10 weeks before planting out; in New Zealand that means late July to late August – any later and you may struggle to get decent crops before autumn knocks back growth.

To hurry seeds along, use a heat pad or cover seed trays with plastic wrap and place them on a warm windowsill.

Eggplant seeds and young seedlings are happiest at 18ºC plus. If the temperature drops much below this for long, germination will likely be erratic and damping-off may set in.

PLANT THEM RIGHT

Once they're up – which should be within five days or so – give the seedlings plenty of light. A week or two after germination, thin out any frail or sulky-looking specimens.

Feed weekly with liquid fertiliser to maintain strong growth. After about a month, transplant the biggest and best to small pots. Lavish with warmth and sunlight.

Some gardeners succeed with eggplants that have been sown directly into garden soil, but it can be a hit and miss affair. The plants like warmer soil than most parts of New Zealand consistently deliver, and are prone to collar rot, so it's safer to grow them in containers.

Seedlings started in August will be ready for planting into their outdoor containers (or the garden) from early November. Use PB18 planter bags or cheap plastic buckets (drill holes for drainage), planting two seedlings to a container.

I use a mixture of two parts potting mix to one part compost. Wet, shredded newspaper makes excellent mulch to aid with water retention and reflects light back up at the leaves and fruit.

Mature plants rarely grow higher than 1.5m, but due to the weight of the fruit (over 1kg each in some varieties) they do require staking. To avoid root damage later on, stakes are best positioned at the time of planting.

Place containers in the warmest, sunniest spot you have – next to a heat-absorbing stone, brick or concrete wall would be ideal.

GET YOUR PAINTBRUSH OUT

Bees will do a good enough job of pollinating eggplant flowers, but results will be better if you get in on the action too.

Use a small paint or make-up brush to move some of the yellow pollen from the anthers (the polleny bits) of one flower to the stigma (the central, stalky bit) of another.

The flowers are self-fertile, but the male and female parts aren't always receptive at the same time. Don't worry if some flowers produce pollen but no stigma. This is normal; they can't form fruit but their pollen is still viable.

PESTS & DISEASE

Eggplants are bound to attract unwanted attention. Caterpillars of several species enjoy the foliage but usually cause only cosmetic damage and can easily be tracked via their poo-trail for easy disposal.

Spider mites are a more serious and seemingly inevitable pest. These tiny arachnids form web-tented colonies almost exclusively on the undersides of leaves, where they suck sap, spread disease and make a general nuisance of themselves.

They're at their worst in hot, dry weather so, logically enough, an effective, nature-friendly treatment is to get them cold and wet. Regular hose-blastings of the underside of leaves will wash away entire colonies and make leaf surfaces temporarily uninviting to any newcomers.

While this method won't solve the problem of mites altogether, it does help if you do it regularly.

The recent arrival and alarmingly rapid spread of tomato/potato psyllids - sucking insects that cause disease - has added a new problem to the list for prospective eggplant growers. They can cause distorted foliage, stunted growth and small, discoloured fruit.

There are few, if any, organic solutions to psyllids and even spray-happy commercial growers are struggling to keep on top of them.

You could try cloaking your crops in fine mesh crop covers, available from Lincoln University's Biological Husbandry Unit. Otherwise you might just have to keep your fingers crossed.

